The cyberattack on the Colonial pipeline could make gasoline more expensive

A customer pumps gasoline at a station that has run out of unleaded and medium-grade fuel, and has a $ 20.00 limit on higher-grade fuel, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Gasoline futures are on the rise following an attempted cyber-extortion on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital American gas pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo / Ben Margot)

Gasoline prices, already on an upward curve, have soared this week after the cyberattack on the Colonial pipeline.

Prices could rise to their highest level since 2014 as parts of the pipeline remain closed.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline stood at $ 2,985 on Tuesday, 6 cents more than last week. An increase of 3 more cents would bring the national average to its highest level since November 2014.

“AAA forecasts that gasoline prices will rise this week in reaction to the closure of the Colonial Pipeline,” road travel organization AAA said in a statement, quoted by CNBC. “The longer the pipeline is offline, the greater the impact on the east coast.”

Fuel demand skyrockets

According to GasBuddy, an app that tracks prices and demand, the latter was up 20% on Monday in the states served by the pipeline, compared to the previous week.

In Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, demand for the fuel increased by 40.1%.

The impact of the attack

The cyber attack was carried out by a group of hackers called DarkSide, and according to the US government, it is made up of cybercriminals from Eastern Europe and perhaps Russia, but the White House does not consider that they acted on orders from a specific government, but motivated by the desire to extort money.

Colonial Pipeline, which connects the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, carries approximately 45% of the fuel from the East Coast on a network that spans 5,500 miles. The system went offline on Friday after the company was the victim of a ransomware cyberattack.

On Monday afternoon, the company said it aimed to restore all its operations by the end of the week, but later indicated that one of its main lines was open again, but on a limited basis and under manual operation.

Read more

You may also like:

Colonial Pipeline Station in Pasadena, east of Houston. Francois PICARD / AFP / Getty

“This shutdown will have implications for both supply and gasoline prices, but the impact will vary regionally,” AAA spokeswoman Jeanette McGee told CNBC, noting that Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia to Delaware could experience limited availability of gasoline and price increases.

Fortunately, gas station owners have indicated that the tanks are sufficiently supplied to meet demand and that there are alternatives in case the pipeline remains offline for an extended period.

Additionally, the Department of Transportation declared a state of emergency in 17 states and the District of Columbia on Sunday night, easing some of the restrictions around tanker trucks hauling gasoline and other fuels.

Drivers filling their tanks in anticipation of a shortage could put pressure on the system, and some gas stations in the country are beginning to run out of fuel.

“Motorists are advised not to overload the system by refilling their tanks as they can compound the problem by overcharging the system by filling their tanks and prolonging outages by doing so,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of oil analysis.

VIDEO | Biden Accuses “Russia-Based” Hackers Of Attacking US Oil Pipelines