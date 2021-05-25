The CW president justifies decision to rethink Powerpuff Girls

Yesterday we heard the news that the series “Powerpuff”, the live-action reboot / relaunch in the making of the classic Powerpuff Girls animated series suffered a slight setback. The network was not very happy with the result of the pilot episode that had recently been recorded and had thrown it back.

However, unlike what had happened with the series about Painkiller, the chain had confidence in the project, and for that reason, it had chosen to give it a second chance. Thus, the pilot would receive a rethink. Nothing was specified about what had gone wrong in this case.

Not even 24 hours have we had to wait to have the first words from Mark Pedowitz, president of the chain, speaking about that decision in the upfront that the chain is having today.

The reason we make pilots is that sometimes things fail, this was just a mistake. We believe in the whole cast, we believe in Diablo [Cody] and Heather [Regnier ], the writers … in this case, the pilot did not work.

Pedowitz added that given the interest and popularity of the Cartoon Network original series, the reboot should do the trio of superheroines justice. Although he did not specify which specific aspects need to be retouched, he pointed out that pilot’s tone “could have felt a little too hearty”.

Things are learned and tested. In this case we thought we had to take a step back and return to the drawing board because it is a powerful property, which has aroused a lot of interest and we want to do it well before launching it.

His comments come hours after a portion of the Powerpuff script allegedly leaked on Twitter and garnered some negative attention. The leaked snippets concerned the sex lives of the disillusioned superheroines or their “daring” attitudes, among other things. When asked about the leaked script, Pedowitz said he couldn’t verify if it was legitimate as he hadn’t seen the social media posts. At this point the script has been withdrawn from the Internet for copyright reasons (which gives it accuracy), but it can still be found on the Internet.

The script leaks for this Powerpuff Girls reboot are the worst thing I’ve read this month pic.twitter.com/I7CrPewGc4 – Xavier’s Online (@xaviersonline) May 25, 2021

Written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley, based on the original Cartoon Network animated series created by Craig McCracken, “Powerpuff” focuses on the female superheroes of that series, Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles ( Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perreault). They are now disillusioned twentysomethings, resentful that they lost their childhood fighting crime.

Via information | Deadline