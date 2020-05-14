The Hollywood Reporter announces that The CW has given the green light to the television restart of the martial arts series starring David Carradine, ‘Kung Fu’. The announcement is made official months after learning that Olivia Liang (‘Legacies’) would be leading the pilot episode of this reboot.

The actress will be joined in the cast by previously confirmed Tzi Ma (‘Mulan’) and Kheng Hua Tan (‘Crazy Rich Asians’). The roles that Ma and Hua Tan will play will be those of Jin Chen and Mei-Lei, the parents of the young protagonist. Both are described as two restaurateurs whose secrets threaten to destroy their lives, who will also have to deal with the return of their estranged daughter.

In this new reboot, the crisis of Nicky Chen (Liang), a Chinese-American woman in her 25s, triggers her dropping out of college and setting off on a journey to an isolated monastery in China. Upon his return, he will find his hometown ravaged by crime and corruption, having to use his martial arts skills and Shaolin values ​​to protect his people and bring criminals to justice … all of this. while looking for the murderer of his mentor Shaolin, who now seeks the death of the young woman.

The ubiquitous Greg Berlanti (‘Arrow’, Supergirl, ‘The Flash’ …) serving as executive producer through his Berlanti Productions. Christina M. Kim and Martin Gero (‘Blindspot’) will be the creators of the series whose main character will change genres to introduce us to a young protagonist.

Produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter along with the aforementioned Kim and Gero through their label, House Productions, the project was offered to Fox in 2018, committing to make a pilot episode that, for reasons unknown to us, was canceled and never came to fruition.

Broadcast for three seasons from 1972 to 1975, the original series was created by Ed Spielman, Jerry Thorpe, and Herman Miller and starring the sadly deceased David Carradine, who portrayed the role of Kwai Chang Caine. The series also had a film adaptation in 1986 titled ‘Kung Fu: The Movie’, as well as two spin-off series, ‘Kung Fu: The Next Generation’ and ‘Kung Fu: The Legend Continues’.