Because filming and productions had to be stopped due to the coronavirus, The CW recently revealed what their series’ comeback dates will be. Among them are The Flash and Batwoman.

When news began to spread that filming was due to be paused because of the coronavirus, it was clear that many series were going to have to delay their release dates. And the news that Deadline brings is already specifying how the American series will be affected: The CW has announced that most of its new seasons and new series that it intended to premiere in the fall will not arrive until next year..

In January 2021, the American network will begin broadcasting The Flash (seventh season), Riverdale (fifth season), Batwoman (second season), Black Lightning (fourth season) and the reboot of Charmed (third season), among others.. In addition, it will be then when the releases of Walker arrive, the reboot of the series that starred Chuck Norris, now with Jared Padalecki; and Superman & Lois, the new series starring the DC superhero played by Tyler Hoechlin.

As for fictions like Supergirl (sixth season), the Dynasty reboot (fourth season), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (sixth season), Roswell, New Mexico (third season) and In the Dark (third season), along with new Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah, The CW revealed that they will come later in the “midseason” that will begin in May. In the case of Superman’s cousin, the delay is due, according to Deadline, to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy..

Despite arriving later than other years, all the aforementioned series will have the episodes that their seasons usually have. Further, The CW is planning a shorter version of the Arrowverse’s annual crossover, which would also air in May.. All this, of course, if the pandemic allows it and there is no rebound. As for The Flash, new details were revealed indicating that the series will have a happy ending. What does this mean? Find out here.