The CW boss explains why the pilot Episode of the live-action Powerpuff Girls will be re-recorded – Tomatazos

One of the most surprising news of yesterday is that the pilot episode of The Powerpuff Girls it was going to have to be re-recorded. No further details were given at the time about what happened. Some people saw it as a bad sign. In itself, the iconic Cartoon Network show is not a show that is easy to adapt to live-action. The synopsis that is known explains a little why they made such a risky decision: “Three women in their twenties with powers and disillusioned who used to fight crime together, now resent having lost their childhood and are faced with the choice to reunite. now that the world needs them ”. That suggests that The CW wants to make a postmodern and darker reinterpretation of this children’s classic and the superhero genre in general. We’re going to go from having some happy girls to having women in their twenties who are disillusioned with life, like most people of that age, actually.

The series is produced by Greg Berlanti. This producer already has experience creating dark, postmodern versions of childhood classics. He is an executive producer of Riverdale – 100% and The Hidden World of Sabrina – 75%. Both shows are darker versions and edgies of shows that many grew up with. The interesting thing about doing this is that while it appeals to nostalgia, it also modernizes the show to attract more attention from adults who are probably going to be interested in seeing it. Everything seems to indicate that this is just the intention when doing this program, but apparently it is not such an easy job to do this with Chocolate, Bubble and Acorn.

Mark Pedowitz, the head of The CW, gave a press conference to explain what happened to the pilot (via Comic Book). Apparently it was simply because not all pilots can convince the studio the first time. He said that he has faith in everyone involved and that there are enough elements to think that if he works it again, something better could come out:

The reason we do pilots is because sometimes things work out, and this was one of those times. We completely believe in the cast. We believe in Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, the screenwriters. We believe in the auspices of Greg Berlanti and Warner [Bros. TV] Studios. In this case the pilot did not work, but we have seen enough elements in it, so we want to try again. So that’s why we didn’t want to continue with what we had. Tonally it felt a little over the top. He didn’t seem as grounded in reality as he could have been. But again, you learn things when you put them to the test. In this case, we felt that we had to step back and return to the drawing board.

That exaggerated tone suggests that the result might still feel somewhat cartoonish in contrast to what they actually want to do. It is good that they take it easy to try to create a series that has the tone that they are really looking for.

There are times when the show would have been a complete failure if they hadn’t done that. The most classic example is the Game of Thrones pilot – 59%. It was said on multiple occasions it was a disaster. Luckily HBO decided not to rule out the project with that pilot and give it another chance. The result of that decision is something we all know. One of the most iconic programs in the history of that channel.

It only remains to hope that the second attempt if it manages to satisfy The CW. Failure to do so may result in the entire project being canceled or some of the creative minds behind it fired.

