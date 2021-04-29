The Cutzamala System that supplies water to the Valley of Mexico could collapse in a year, expert warns

Due to the severe droughts that Mexico has suffered since 2020 and the excessive growth, the Cutzamala System could collapse within a year due to lack of water.

At the beginning of April, Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City, alerted the capital’s population about the serious drought that has caused historical lows in the Cutzamala System. The president energetically urged the population to maintain the necessary care in the use of water.

2020: the year with the least rainfall in 30 years

The water supply for Mexico City and the State of Mexico is highly dependent on the Cutzamala System. In the case of the capital, 33%, While in the Status, up to 42% according to the figures of the Secretary of Government. According to Claudia Sheinbaum, the most affected area could be the Mayor’s Office of Iztapalapa.

To counteract the increasingly severe lack of water, the capital’s government, together with that of the State of Mexico and the federal government, will initiate the construction of a New Water Treatment System in the Madín Dam, north of the Valley of Mexico. Meanwhile, the capital’s government assures that it will implement strategies to protect water and guarantee its access in the coming months.

Even though that him 2020 was the driest year in 30 years, the trend seems not to have been reversed. 2021 has also been a year without rainfall, which makes it difficult for the problem to find an early solution. Currently, the capital government works together with the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) and the State of Mexico to have other sources of supply.

A tendency towards collapse

This water crisis is undeniably linked to indiscriminate human activity in the Valley of Mexico, coupled with anthropogenic climate change, which has caused Mexico is hotter than other countries in the world, according to CONAGUA itself.

According to José Antonio Ordoñez Díaz, researcher and science specialist at Tecnológico de Monterrey, the Cutzamala System contributes to the Valley of Mexico around 480 billion liters of water every year. The expert pointed out that it is necessary to restore forests and make agricultural areas more technical, since “the development of projects or mining does not allow a healthy environment”.

At this rate, according to Ordoñez Díaz, the Cutzamala System could collapse in a maximum of one year. The overexploitation of the natural resource is directly linked to our irresponsible consumption, as well as the development of megaprojects that hamper their supply in Mexico City and the metropolitan area.

