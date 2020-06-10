The government’s austerity plan in turn has put some of the country’s historical, cultural and educational institutions in check; Among them we can highlight the 75% budget cut currently facing the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

According to a report from the Political Animal, INAH needs to hire personnel through outsourcing, pay for gasoline, per diem and property rent throughout the country, expenses that are included in chapters 2000 and 3000 of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, which ordered the budget cut.

This decision puts in check the preservation of the 110 thousand historical monuments, 53 thousand archaeological zones (193 open to the public) and the 162 museums that are in charge of the INAH, and that represent a large part of the country’s historical heritage that the institution has protected for 80 years, since its creation.

According to the newspaper, the damages also involve tourism to archaeological zones such as Palenque, as the directors of the institution explain that it is impossible to maintain the site with only 25% of the resources, since the community builders, archaeologists, surveyors, architects intervene in its preservation; in addition to basic expenses such as gasoline, per diem, etc.

Another of the sites in danger is the Templo Mayor located in Mexico City and a vestige of our pre-Hispanic history. According to INAH, with the budget cut it will not be enough “not even to pay for cleaning, maintenance, upkeep, security or museum”.

Likewise, all projects related to the Templo Mayor, such as the Urban Archeology Program, The Templo Mayor Project, the Comprehensive Project for the Conservation of the Archaeological Zone of the Templo Mayor and other projects could not be carried out.