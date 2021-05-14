The Cutest Royal Baby Pictures of All Time

Lady Louise (2006)

Lady Louise, 2, hugs a fluffy pillow while arriving in Scotland with her father, Prince Edward. In 2016, Louise’s mother, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, told the BBC that it took some time for Louise to realize that her grandmother was the queen. “Well, for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system. It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, ‘Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the queen.’ And I asked her, ‘Yes, how does that make you feel? And she said,’ I don’t understand ‘”(via PEOPLE).