The Cutest and Best Shoes on Amazon, Right This Way

khadija horton

If you’re on this thing called the Internet, then you may have noticed that Amazon is having a fashion MOMENT. Stars from Tiktok, Instagram, and Youtube are raving over the fashionable (and sometimes super affordable!) Finds on the major retailer. With summer quite literally knocking on our door and the start of a silver lining after a very difficult year and a half, it’s clear that people are ready to shop for outfits again and that Amazon might just be the one-stop-shop for pretty much everything you need. We’ve already rounded up the best loungewear and dresses on Amazon, so it’s only fitting we continue with shoes.

Whether you’re trying to recreate some of the hottest shoe trends or simply need something to match the dress you got for the wedding that’s finally happening, the EXACT shoe you need is definitely below. Oh, and by the way, since it is summer, if if it is strictly sandals you’re looking for, then this is the link for you. Otherwise, we got sneakers, heels, boots, and flats, and more for you right here — all you have to do is keep a scrollin ‘.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

these braided slides

Woven Platform Sandals INUIKII amazon.com

$ 181.30

This style will make your feet so comfortable and the thick straps will keep them in place.

two

these sneakers

PW Tennis HU Running Shoe adidas Originals amazon.com

$ 109.95

These knit shoes are part of a fashionable collab with Pharrell Williams, and they have an almost perfect 5-star rating.

3

these two-strap slides

Moses Two Band Slides Freedom Moses amazon.com

$ 45.00

Freedom Moses’ PCU slides have gained popularity for their easy-to-wear silhouette and fun colors and patterns. These have a 4.3-star rating and pretty solid reviews.

4

These Zebra-Printed Heels

Danica Square Toe Sandals Villa Rouge amazon.com $ 155.00

$ 108.50 (30% off)

These Villa Rouge zebra striped heels DELIVERED on a bold print. Pair them with wide-legged pants, some statement jewelry, and you’re good to go.

5

These Neon Sneakers

Classic Nylon Sneakers

How cute are these highlighter-hued sneakers? If you want to switch up your classic neutral kicks, consider this pair right here.

6

These Chunky Sneakers

Disruptor II Premium Sneaker

Are you a TikTok girl? Then you need these Fila platform sneakers to complete the look. Platform sneakers have been on the rise the past few years, so you can get in on the trend with this classic pair.

7

These Rainbow Beaded Heels

Frankie Beaded Sandals

Step out in these fab colorful heels, why don’t you? The beaded details makes them stand out from your average footwear. Pair them with some cut-off jeans, a white tee, and any of these cute shades to truly let the shoes speak for themselves.

8

These Platform Shoes

2790 NAPPALEAW Sneaker Superga amazon.com

$ 109.95

Superga shoes are a must on Amazon. (Even Kate Middleton is a fan!) I know these platforms have been on your radar for some time now, and judging from the reviews they are well worth the hype.

9

These Summery Sandals

Women’s Papete + Rider Ad Sandals Melissa amazon.com

$ 90.00

Highly rated and available in 12 other shades, these sandals are here to become a summer 2021 staple.

10

These comfy slides

Women’s Slides APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs amazon.com

$ 100.00

These sporty slides are exactly what you need this summer! Cozy, comfy, and chic, they has a cream color that is very in. Kylie Jenner stans this style, so what more can you ask for?

eleven

These Yellow Heels

Marlena Canary Yellow Sam Edelman amazon.com

$ 139.95

You can never have too many heels, and these adorable ruched sandals make a strong case for adding another pair. I mean how? Cute?

12

These Hunter Rainboots

Refined Short Matte Boots Hunters amazon.com

$ 155.00

What’s that? You didn’t know you can get Hunter rainboots on Amazon? You can, indeed, find all your rain gear on Amazon, including these iconic ones in a stylish matte finish.

13

These Orange Crocs

Unisex Classic Slide Sandals

Hate ’em or love’ em, you can’t deny that Crocs have really made quite the resurgence in the fashion world. Everyone from dads to influencers are wearing ’em, making them probably the most versatile shoe in the game. Question is, are you playing?

14

These Columbia Hiking Shoes

Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot Columbia amazon.com

$ 89.95

If you have outdoorsy plans this season, these waterproof high-top hiking boots will keep your ankles protected and feet dry. With 9,000+ reviews with a perfect 5-star rating, these are def some of the best out there.

fifteen

These Must-Have Slippers

So Good Fluffy Slippers Twelve AM Co. amazon.com

$ 48.00

These fuzzy, angelic slippers will have you feeling like you’re walking on a cloud.

16

These Popular Sneakers

V-10 Lace Up Sneakers

I must confess, I purchased these shoes right after including it into this listicle. Sustainable shoe-brand Veja has been making a name for itself over the last two years, and customers are loving their comfort, style, and ethical business practices.

17

These Classic Work Pumps

Cambredge Dress Pump Jessica Simpson amazon.com

$ 49.88

Did your work just call you back into the office? Sigh, my deepest condolences. On the bright side, it’s a good excuse to purchase some new pumps. These heels from the Jessica Simpson brand are just the right amount of elegance and comfort.

18

These ’70s-inspired Boots

Gogo Adult Boots

She’s an Amazon best seller and I’m not surprised. Is’ 60s fashion kind of your thing? Then let us introduce you to these white go-go boots from Ellie Shoes. Dance, nay, boogie your way through summer 2021, why don’t you.

19

These Bright Neon Mules

Vivianly Womens Clear Heels Sandals vivianly amazon.com

$ 37.99

Clear neon mules ?? * Bangs credit card on table. * This pair has 2,097 reviews with a near perfect 5-star score, which means you know you can’t go wrong with this purchase. And for less than $ 40? A true steal.

twenty

These Orange Heels

Cindy Wave Mule Heeled Sandal

These tangerine heeled sandal would look fantastic with a midi length skirt, a straw hat, and a beach backdrop. With its 155 years of history, Frye truly knows how to craft a quality shoe, so you know these bbs will last.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below