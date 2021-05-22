The cute outfit Kylie Jenner wore to Kendall’s event | INSTAGRAM

After the incredible scandal that was created around the famous member of the Kardashian clan Jenner, Kendall Jenner, this time we have to see the other side of the coin is about your young sister, who supports her in everything she does and attended her premiere event.

That’s right, today we will address some very interesting and attractive stories that were published on the official Instagram of Kylie jenner, in which we can appreciate the cute black outfit that she used to attend the elegant premiere event of el tequila de Kendall.

At first glance we could already realize that it is an elegant set that has a very interesting cut on the front that made its appearance. charms wholesale, in addition to combining it with long and elongated nails also black.

You may also be interested: Kendall Jenner’s memes rain for the launch of his Tequila

It is totally incredible how spectacular the stormi’s mom And it is that the model and socialite is beautiful and every outfit she wears manages to show it off in such a way.

In the first of the videos we can see how he is already recording himself in the mirror of his house just before leaving for the place where they would celebrate the beginning of this new stage in the life of the kardashian family has, they have taken advantage of their fame to create their own companies and sell their products wholesale.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ONE OF THE ATTRACTIVE VIDEOS

In the other stories we can see that she is already in that place where the celebration was and where the bottles of the new product that are part of the family are already accommodated, also that she will also be helping them, sister to promote it by uploading this type of stories.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Of course, the mother of the Kardashians was present, Christian the queen of queens, as Kylie Jenner said, of whom they are very proud and always greatly enjoy her company and support.

And it is that the beautiful Christian era was supporting her daughters in everything they want both in the creation of their new companies and their path to fame which was facilitated by the Reality Show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, which by the way was a long time success and is about to come to an end.

In Show News we will continue to bring you the best information about this media family that does not stop surprising as well as causing some controversies as it did that on this occasion with its commercial in which it appeared with braids and drinking tequila from a glass of wine, a A situation that made the users of social networks very cool and caused them to create hundreds of memes.

However, the Famosas were not very interested in the discontent, because they already know that they are doing everything within the framework of the law and that they are also helping the country’s economy, making many workers in Jalisco obtain income in addition to all the products that they are involved and that they are also created in Mexico.