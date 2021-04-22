The cut and peeled fruit, guilty of hundreds of food infections

Cut fruits, as well as washed, peeled, and ready-to-eat vegetables have been finding an increasing niche on the shelves of supermarkets and grocery stores in developed countries in recent years.

These products favor the consumption of healthy products thanks to the convenience and time savings they offer. Thus, consumers can eat fruits and vegetables instantly and take them to places where their proper processing would not be possible (due to lack of running water or utensils, among other factors). In addition, in the case of watermelons and melons, being able to buy pieces of these fruits makes it easier to store them in the refrigerator and avoid wasting part of them. By cons, these articles are more expensive than their raw equivalents and they cause a higher consumption of plastic wrap, so they are a less ecological option.

Beyond the consumption of plastics, one of the main disadvantages of cut fruit is the need to keep it refrigerated. The rinds and skins of fruits are an essential layer of protection that disappears when these foods are cut, which accelerates their degradation under normal conditions. On the other hand, if the handling when cutting the fruit has not been careful (with previous washing of hands, utensils and food surfaces), there is a risk of bacterial contamination in the fleshy part of the fruit. This danger is even greater for fruits that are in contact with the ground such as watermelons and melons, which can have various microorganisms pathogenic for humans on their surface, if they are not previously washed.

The importance of the cold chain

From the point of view of food safety, it is necessary to store cut fruits cold, since the interior of these foods offers the optimal conditions (nutrients and high water content) for the multiplication of microorganisms such as bacteria and for the production of toxins from these. If cut fruits are stored cold they can be stop or slow the growth of these microorganisms, thus offering more security to the consumer.

In general, most of the establishments that sell food tend to store cut fruit in refrigerators. However, it is also common to find supermarkets or grocery stores that expose certain cut fruits on shelves at room temperature throughout the day.

The food regulation that talks about these products

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

The regulations in Spain establish that prepared and refrigerated meals must be kept cold at any stage, whether during transport, storage or sale. Depending on the duration of these meals, they should be kept at temperatures equal to or lower than 4 or 8 ° C. However, there are definite exceptions to this rule. According to Regulation (EC) No. 852/2004: «Limited periods not subject to temperature control will be allowed for practical handling needs during the preparation, transport, storage, presentation and delivery of food products, provided that this does not imply a health risk ”.

How long are cut fruits supposed to be displayed at room temperature without posing a health risk? This is a question that lacks an exact answer, because it will depend on the temperature at which these foods are found.

The health risks posed by fruits cut at room temperature increase substantially during the summer, due to the high temperatures, and the longer they spend out of the refrigerator. However, the World Health Organization maintains that refrigerated food can be left for a maximum of two hours without temperature control and, after this time, it must be returned to the refrigerator. A guideline that is not always met, when cut fruits are indefinitely exposed to room temperature.

Cut and peeled fruit, behind many cases of food infections

Photo by Mak Flex on Unsplash

Over the years, there have been outbreaks of food poisoning due to improper practices when exposing cut fruit in various countries. In most cases, they are usually caused by infections with salmonella, E. coli or listeria bacteria.

Among the most common symptoms caused by these microorganisms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain. However, they can also cause more serious diseases, which may require hospitalization or even cause deaths and abortions, especially in people most vulnerable to these infections such as babies, pregnant women, the elderly and people with immunosuppression.

In countries like the United States, food infections from cut fruit occur relatively frequently and, in fact, it is one of the main causes behind these infections. Only in recent years has this country suffered several outbreaks, mainly salmonella. In 2018, the United States suffered an outbreak with this bacteria from cut and packaged melons and watermelons that affected around 70 people. The following year, in 2019, another outbreak emerged, causing illness in more than 90 people from consuming cut and packaged fruit. Beyond these outbreaks that affect dozens of people, the individual cases are many more, since a large part of them are not reported.

