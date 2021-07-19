The customer experience worsens | News | Communications

IFShas detected a significant drop in the quality of experiences that most organizations provide to their customers. Specifically, it points out that 82% of companies fail to meet their expectations due to not being adequately equipped. This is revealed in the latest report made from consultations with 1,700 executives and 12,500 clients from around the world. Although 66% of companies allocate items above 212,000 euros per year to the evaluation of the customer experience, the study highlights that 82% of them are unable to remember a single positive example, the result of this effort.

Although entities pay a lot of attention to customer service, the aspects that continue to concentrate the main efforts of companies have more to do with processes, technological solutions and coordination between professionals, according to the conclusions of the report.

It worsens the customer experience.

“Only with careful orchestration of these components is it possible to deliver a high-quality ‘Moment of Service’, where everything is seamlessly integrated to create a positive outcome for the customer,” he explains. Juan González, IFS country manager for Spain and Portugal.

However, although 79% of companies invest their time and resources to identify where these tipping points are, almost a third of managers (29%) admit to having reported it, but not having taken action, and even 18 % report being too busy to report “less urgent” problems. Of course, a minority 15% claim to try to anticipate problems proactively.

Since 90% of companies say that they have redesigned or are redesigning their business, to ensure that the contact points and customer stages are merged for better moments of service, it is essential that they ensure the improvement of each of these turning points, for mitigate problems and boost growth.

For companies that fail at the time of service, the financial ramifications are significant. A quarter of the consumers surveyed say they would never interact with a brand again, after suffering a single bad experience, while more than half (52%) would leave a company after two or three. In this line, faced with a negative experience, 58% share their negative perceptions with their network, from which the ease with which a bad interaction with the customer can be amplified.

Despite all this, more than half of consumers (52%) are inclined to maintain a permanent review of your customer relationships and an open dialogue, that they are able to provide an exceptional brand experience.

“When it comes to delivering a positive customer experience, companies have a limited opportunity to get it right. As more and more companies view service delivery as a key competitive differentiator, it is essential to have a tool capable of orchestrating a multitude of people, assets and clients, to guarantee success ”, concludes González.