The doctor Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States admitted in an interview that he maintained with the Golden State Warriors star base, Stephen Curry, via Instagram Live, that the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic should decrease before the professional sports competition returns.

In the question and answer session, Fauci, who heads the medical team that works every day from the White House with the administration of President Donald Trump, he said that following that path is the team’s great concern of crisis that works in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“What you need is to see the curve’s path start to go down. We observed that in China, they rose and fell, they began to return to normal life. They must be careful not to reintroduce the virus, but they are at the other end of the curve. South Korea is doing that, they are starting to go down. Europe, particularly Italy, is in a terrible situation, they are still going up. The United States is a big country, we have many different regions, “Fauci explained.

Know the bad time

Fauci acknowledged that in New York City he was having a hard time, while trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but that there were other places in the country where everything was different and positiveHence the complexity of the situation.

“As a direct answer to your question, we can start thinking about going back to a certain degree of normality when the country as a whole has overcome the worst and the curve starts to go down. So you can identify cases much more easily than feeling overwhelmed by cases, which is what is happening in New York, “said Fauci.

Curry, who was tested for the coronavirus after feeling unwell for several days and then tested negative, stressed that his intention to hold the interview with Dr. Fauci was to provide the maximum information to young people.

Fauci noted in his comment that medical officials in the United States are seeing that the virus attacks younger patients than in other parts of the world.

“What we are starting to see is younger, healthier, more vigorous people, who do not have any underlying conditions, who become seriously ill, “confirmed Fauci.

“It is still a very, very small minority, But that does not mean that young people are excluded from the negative effects of the coronavirus and hence the importance of maintaining social distance, “he added.

Fauci said the young people should be aware that they could unconsciously transmit the coronavirus transmission to sick and older relatives.

“We need to make that point”Fauci stressed. “This is serious business. We are not exaggerating.”

Both Curry and Fauci wanted to make it clear that government officials, both locally and nationally, were not overreacting to the virus.

