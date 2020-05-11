(Photo: Courtesy Presidency)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced this Monday that in the middle of this week he will announce the plan to reopen productive activities in the country, after quarantine due to the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“Today I am going to have a meeting with the members of the Health sector, with the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of Economy, to present to you the plan to restart activities. We are going to present this on Wednesday or Thursday, ”said the Mexican president.

López Obrador explained that the implementation of the plan depends on following the recommendations until the end of the quarantine.

“We are able to present the economic revival plan, but its application will depend on whether we continue to comply with the healthy distance measures if there are new infections, it will be postponed ”, said.

The President stressed that “without coercive measures we managed to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections by the solidarity of the people. The strategy of the Health experts is paying off.”

López Obrador affirmed that so far in the pandemic due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the Government of Mexico has hired 25,000 people from the health sector.

He stated that the plan to reopen economic activities could be announced next Wednesday or Thursday; However, he recognized that if problems were to arise during the opening, it would be rectified.

“We are going to move forward little by little in the reopening, and if we have problems, we go back and rectify, but we are already prepared because we almost hired 25,000 health workers, we already have more beds and fans,” he said.

During his morning conference, he stated that tomorrow, the report “The Pulse of Health” will be presented by the officials of the Ministry of Health, which will explain how the sector previously was and how it is now, in addition to reporting on equipment that has been purchased to deal with the health crisis.

“Tomorrow they will report how the health system was, before COVID-19, the one that hit us after the pandemic helped us, and it is shown that the strategy of flattening the curve was good. We are in the most difficult week in the Valley of Mexico and we have an occupation in intensive therapy of 75 percent; that is, we have 25 percent beds, and according to projections we expect the decrease, so we are going to present an opening plan the following week “, referred.

López Obrador indicated that the meeting will discuss how to return to classes and productive sectors such as construction, including tourism; all this gradually and carefully, he explained.

“That sectors related to production can be reopened, the construction industry, the companies related to the treaty to produce, produce and export, including a glimpse of what will be the opening to tourism … The return to school, how is it being planned, everything, carefully, gradually, with the same participation as always of the people who have been the basics, the good behavior of all citizens ”, expressed the Mexican president.

Mexico registers 35 thousand 022 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of this Sunday, of which 8 thousand 457 are active, and 3 thousand 465 deaths, reported the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

At a press conference, he indicated that there are also 19 thousand 979 accumulated suspected cases and 75 thousand 955 negatives. Since the beginning of the epidemic, a total of 130,956 people have been studied.

He noted that only the state of Colima has up to 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the others exceed this number.

The demarcations with the highest number of diagnoses are Mexico City, with 9,737; the State of Mexico, with five thousand 988 and Baja California, with two thousand 428.

López-Gatell recalled that a second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic could occur in the country next October, which could present a challenge because it would be combined with the seasonal influenza season.

However, the undersecretary noted that although provisional hospital care units such as those established at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome or at the Banamex Center would no longer be available, the hospital conversion has been contemplated for several more months.

“Hospitals in due course will have to allow continuity to attend to other health problems. All this we are contemplating day by day.

“When October comes I can guarantee that the flu is coming (…) and together with the flu COVID-19 outbreaks could occur and given that they manifest in a similar way, it could be that it could present an additional challenge”, he pointed.

