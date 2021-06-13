The Cursed Year of Serge Ibaka

This should have been the year of Ibaka, a favorable season, of maximum aspirations and in an enviable situation. But it has ended in a nightmare for the Spanish center of Congolese origin. A closure consummated by the operation he underwent on Thursday for persistent back problems that had left him out of the Clippers rotation: if he played, he did it absolutely reduced by pain. So he wasn’t playing. His presence in the Olympic Games with Spain was virtually already ruled out, since the operating room seemed mandatory as soon as he cleared the margarita regarding his options to help his team in these playoffs. Finally, null.

Ibaka closes the season with only 18 total minutes in the playoffs, spread over two games against the Mavericks, in the first round, in which he left an absolutely visible sign of his precarious physical condition (he averaged 5 points and 2 rebounds). He started the course as a starter, played 39 games and He fell on March 15, struck down in the back. Although his mishap was not portrayed as serious at the time, the weeks of absence accumulated and piled up until he reached two months. He returned for the last two regular season games and the two mentioned playoffs. And it is over.

Their seasonal averages have been these: 23.3 minutes (the lowest since he was rookie), 11.1 points (lowest since 2012), 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. At 31, who will be 32 when next season begins, he has a $ 9.7 million player option that would not be strange at all for him to execute. It would guarantee a good contract and the opportunity to play a year at a good level (and healthy) to sign in the summer of 2022 a last great (or very good, at least) contract. Free agency won’t open until Aug. 6, and its designs are always hard to predict. Kawhi Leonard, a friend of Ibaka, will theoretically sign a new contract with the Clippers. But his situation, if it changes, would be another variable that could affect Ibaka’s future NBA. What happens, in the first place, to recover.

The course is especially frustrating as Ibaka was a premium target in the pre-season market. With no great free agents on the market, his closing with the Raptors was strategic. His profile, relaunched as a modern interior under the command of Nick Nurse and with the pedigree already of a champion in the Raptors (2019), was invaluable, one of those movements that can decisively reinforce a roster in search of optimal complements (and for the adequate price) for its stars. There were three stakeholders: the Nets, of his ex-teammate Kevin Durant (later another who played with him, James Harden would arrive), the Lakers (to a lesser extent) and the Clippers. He opted for the Angelenos: two years and 19 million, a player option in the second and a fantastic sporting possibility after averaging more than 15 points per game with the Raptors last season with a very valuable 38.5% in triples.

Ibaka was a key move for the Clippers, scalded after their bubble disaster, where the Nuggets rallied 3-1 in the second round. Without stepping on a conference final yet in its entire history, another disappointment was intolerable in LA and it changed course. Not only did Doc Rivers come out and Ty Lue came to the bench, but they opted for a template that was theoretically shallower and with less luster but with more competitive strength. Ibaka was Kawhi and Paul George’s new bodyguard, the versatile and agile interior that it would give the interior consistency that had been lacking in Florida without having to resort to too bulky quintets; and he added a good shooter to take advantage of the attention that the two stars monopolize. Competitiveness, muscle, and an accurate profile for a role the Clippers desperately needed. The opportunity was perfect and Ibaka had to mark (in his area of ​​influence) differences, a definite plus, in the playoffs. But it could not be.

If things turn out badly, the Clippers will be in trouble if they want to change drastically. Pending what Kawhi does, who it is believed that he will not leave the team and will commit in the long term as Paul George did before the start of the season (four extra years and another 190 million), Ibaka could choose to accept the 9 , 5 million player option and a lot of money was also given to Marcus Morris (15.6 million next season, more than 33 the next two) and Luke Kennard (12.7 the next, more than 28 guaranteed the next two) while what Two very important players in the playoff rotation will come on the market: Reggie Jackson and Nico Batum.