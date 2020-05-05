The profitability of Iberdrola’s shares in the medium term no one is capable of questioning. The share has appreciated by 92.02% in the last five years with an average annual return of 10.40%.

However, since it reached its historical maximums at 11,345 euros in the middle of last February, with the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the stock has fallen 24.12% up to last week’s closing prices.

However, this is not a disaster either. More than one value of the Spanish selective would like to be able to say that the profitability since the beginning of the year is 1.47% positive.

The problem comes when we realize that the action it’s the same as a month and a half ago and it has been moving within a lateralized channel that is quite easy to visualize and which it threatened last week with a break at the top.

Evolution of Iberdrola’s shares





Eduardo Bolinches

As we can see in the graph above, we are not only in a narrow price range around 9 euros for a month and a half, but also, if we eliminate the rises at the beginning of the year and the collapse of the pandemic, we could say that really we’ve been like this for 9 months.

Curiously the same as a human pregnancy lasts. So it is to be hoped that we will soon settle accounts and that we will do it at the top. And in order to participate in this birth, you must enter by buying now, although it is true that the share price of Iberdrola It could give us some kind of opportunity a little lower, especially if the Spanish selective in general chooses to approach the 6,600 points instead of hanging around the opening area of ​​today’s session.

As long as we don’t see closure above your long-term moving average that is now at 9,181 euros Well, we can entertain ourselves by trying to fish it further down with the only risk that we have to buy urgently during delivery, but taking into account that my algorithm has already been marking buy placing a stop below 8,656 euros.

Also, if you look again at the graph you will see that the pressure of the purchase is increasing which is reflected with increasing lows for more than a month. Along these lines, it is good to know that the support for the short term is at current prices: 9,018 and 8,896 euros, while the resistances are at 9.33 and 9.52 euros as the first objectives of the breakout at the top before to go find the next target at 9.64 euros.

.