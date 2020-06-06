Bruce Lee has always been an idol for lovers of martial arts movies, being one of the biggest, if not the biggest name in the genre in Hollywood. Her son, Brandon Lee from a young age, accompanied his father on film sets and would be amazed at what he saw.

However, at just eight years old, Brandon lost his father in a mysterious way, being the target of an episode that would mark his life. Little Lee decided that to continue his father’s legacy, he wanted to have a career like his. However, what the young man did not imagine at the time is that he would follow the path of his father not only in his career, but also in the strange way he died.

Bruce Lee’s death

On July 20, 1973, the Asian star was at the home of her lover, Betty Ting Pei, after a long and exhausting day of shooting the movie Game of Death (1978). After complaining of a severe headache, the actress gave the star medicine to make her feel better.

Bruce thanked Betty for her kindness and said she would take a nap before dinner, however it was the last time they saw him alive. When the mistress tried to wake him up, he faced an unusual scene: Bruce did not move or give answers.

Worried, Pei called an ambulance that took him to the hospital, but it was too late and the legend was dead. The coroners who analyzed his body stated that there were two possibilities of death.

The first noted that Bruce would have had an allergic reaction to the medicine. The second, which appeared after analysis of the brain, revealed that the organ was very swollen and that this may have caused an aneurysm in the star.

Autopsy uncertainties meant that fans of the star did not believe these versions and began to create their own theories about the idol’s cause of death. Rumors emerged that the martial arts master had, in fact, taken a drug overdose. Going further, it was also speculated that Bruce he had been killed by Betty, who worked in a secret society that wanted him dead. The death, in addition to devastating a legion of fans, ended up having a strong impact on Brandon’s life.

The other tragedy

Brandon Lee never abandoned the idea of ​​following the family legacy. He started giving little advice in action movies, however the producers realized that the boy was talented and decided to give him a chance.

In 1992, the 28-year-old actor won the most important role of his career: the comic book character Eric Drave, The Crow. The story was of a rocker who returned from the dead to avenge his death and that of his girlfriend.

Brandon couldn’t be happier. It was his great opportunity to have a successful career as Bruce Lee. However, the promising actor could not see the fruits of his performance.

On March 31, 1993, the film recordings were on the home stretch. The protagonist would film a scene where he would be shot, but there is no reason for him to be afraid. After all, the weapon would not load.

But, as soon as they fired the gun aiming exactly at his abdomen, the noise shocked everyone present on set: the gun was loaded and actually shot the actor.

Production forgot to remove one of the live ammunition from the revolver barrel. Already loaded with fake shells, but still carrying the deadly bullet, the shot went off when the scene was filmed, and the bullet penetrated Brandon’s abdomen.

The production and the actors took the time to understand what had happened, and when they realized that Brandon had been shot, they called an ambulance. When he arrived at the hospital, the procedure to remove the projectile took six hours and was unsuccessful, Lee died on the operating table, He was killed at 1:03 am on March 31, 1993. Bruce and Brandon Lee are buried side by side in Lake View Cemetery in Seattle, United States.

Did you know the history of the Lee family? Share it so that we honor these two great actors.