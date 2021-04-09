The curse of the cruciate ligament in the Primera Iberdrola

04/09/2021 at 11:09 CEST

Ines Sanchez

Cruciate ligament injuries have taken on even more prominence throughout this season. Luca deza, Sevilla winger, joins the long list of players who have suffered this break in these seven months of the championship.

The player, who was establishing herself as an undisputed starter for Cristian Toro, had to leave the pitch against Sporting de Huelva. Medical reports have confirmed that he suffers a serious injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. And therefore, the end of the end of the season will be missed, and most likely, the beginning of the next.

Eva Llamas, Carmen Menayo, Raquel Infante, Charlyn Corral, Karpova, Gaitán, Ane Akzona, Carol Férez, Olga García, Manela Ortiz, Raquel Ayuso, Violla Calligaris, Ana de Teresa and Eva Navarro are some of the victims. To them it is necessary to add Nazareht and Alba Herrera, two Sevilla youth squads with first-team dynamics. 16 players have missed the start, the course or the end of the Primera Iberdrola by ACL tear.

In this edition of Primera Iberdrola, the numbers are higher than in recent years. In the first ten days of the competition, up to seven players broke their cruciate ligament. A consequence that could be attributed to the null organization after the pandemic. Once again, decisions for the women were made too quickly, which led to the clubs having a short preseason.

Lack of workouts – and inevitably prevention- added to a competition tighter than usual, They could have caused the accumulation of people affected by an injury that is the order of the day. A question supported by Doctor Catalá, doctor of the Catalan Football Federation. “Undoubtedly the short preseason has been able to contribute to a higher incidence of injuries,” he explained.

An injury that affects women two to four times more

Medicine and statistics show that this ACL tear is much more common in the female gender. And the causes can range from the anatomy, to the environment and even the most emotional factor. For example, the hormonal moment can facilitate this injury. Depending on the levels of estrogen and progesterone, ACL laxity can increase, and therefore also the risk of suffering a tear.

Likewise, the morphological issues of the woman intervene, a displaced pelvis and a shorter femur cause the danger to multiply. This is how Dr. Catalán explained it: “The incidence of ACL injuries in women may be related to the biomechanics of the lower extremities. Specifically with the predominance of genu valgus, known as legs in X, a more abundant form in women than in men, “he explained. the female knee type tends to be looser and even recurved than the male, which would also facilitate the possibility of injury to the LXA “, he added.

In addition to the more physical issues, stress or causalities that the person is experiencing can facilitate the injury. But beyond this more intrinsic question, it is worth emphasizing the factors external to the footballer, such as the field status. Play on artificial grass it is one of the aspects that should be taken into account.