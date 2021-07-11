The curse of Mikladalur, the town where all men are destined to die at sea

Amid the noisy whisper of the northern waves, the cold gaze of the female seal guards the shores of Mikladalur: the most inhospitable island in Finland.

In the last of the lost islands of Finland, the wind blows against the boats is almost iron. This is how it is in the Faroe Islands: all year round stagnates in an inhospitable winter, which makes communication impossible and does not allow easy access for human beings. Some say that simply seeing the Northern Lights is worth the trip to Kalsoy. However, those who have really arrived have not lived to tell about it: it is said that there, all men drowned, victims of the Mikladalur curse.

Even colder

Photo: .

Kalsoy Island is the furthest island in the entire Finnish archipelago. Being the northernmost of all, access to resources is limited. If the fog allows it, you can see the northern fjords. Otherwise, the only thing that is perceived, say the most experienced travelers, is the sudden blow of the sea on the ships.

Once on the island, the only road interrupts the greenery of the mountains. It extends throughout the entire piece of land, between tunnels and curves that are almost impossible to circumvent. At the end of the road, the sculpture of a blue woman confronts whoever visits her with a look even colder than the space around her. According to oral tradition, she is responsible for the men never getting out of there alive.

Behind her, there is nothing but the frozen blanket of the sea. The tiny town of Mikladalur, sheltered by the expectant gaze of the woman, seems to have no problem. Despite being on the edge of a steep cliff, the waves of the Atlantic only torment under the command of the woman. For the rest, the days pass under the silence of the clouds, while the few rays of sun that reach there they park on the stones of the beach. Something ominous happens on the island. Nobody knows exactly what.

We suggest: The conquest process killed as many indigenous people as an epidemic in America

A taciturn apparition

Photo: .

The Mikladalur seal woman still governs many of the village dynamics in Kalsoy. Local belief ensures that all the seals that live on the coast are people who voluntarily decided to spend the rest of their lives under the waves. The skin of their new body would help them withstand such low temperatures reaching the northern ocean.

However, once a year, on the Eve of the Three Kings, the creatures of the waves gather in the caves hidden between the cliffs of the island. Only then shed their animal skin and they dance all night in front of the heat of a lit pyre, around which they sing until the sun rises over the horizon. Once a boy from the village proposed to spy on the seal-people.

He wanted to know what they were doing, what was the secret. When he saw the sealskin being removed and left on the shore, one of the women left him speechless. Strong, slim, with firm breasts and bare legs, she couldn’t take her eyes off him all night. Knowing that he would have to return before dawn, the young man decided steal her fur coat.

Rapture

Photo: .

As dawn began to pass over the horizon, the seal woman became aware of the abduction. Identifying the young man who had taken off his clothing, he approached him with a look cold with fury. He broke into a run, expecting her to chase after him and submit to obey him, as he had his most prized possession in his possession. She, however, was exhausted from the ritual night.

The woman had no choice but to succumb to his wishes. Over the years they married, and brought three children into the world. At that time, the man hid the sealskin in a trunk. So that she couldn’t open it he had the key in his belt to have her with him always, and that she could not escape.

It was a day of fishing that, trusting by habit, left the belt at home. At the end of the day, he sat on the shore to see what he had achieved. As he put his hand on his waist, he realized that the key was not there. At that moment, he ran back to Mikladalur. Upon entering her home, she found her children sitting at the table in silence. Their mother was not with them.

However deep the deep sea is

Photo: .

The seal woman managed to retrieve her animal garment. Skin in hand, he walked to the rocky shore of Mikladalur and he lost his gaze for a long time among the waves. Not even the memory of her children was reason enough to stay in the village: after a forced stay of years, had managed to return home.

He took one last look at the shadow cast by the mountains over the town. Before disappearing into the waves, something like a sad smile crossed his face. No one ever heard from her. Enraged in grief, his abductor considered rounding up all the seals on the Eve of the Three Kings to kill them. He had everything ready: the men, the weapons, the fury. It was a matter of waiting.

One night before carrying out his plan, his wife spoke to him in a dream. He warned him not to carry out undeserved revenge. “If you try,” he said, “you and your men will die in the sea. There will be no trace ”. He ignored it. The following night, as they prepared to attack, a noisy storm hit the island’s shores. With the blow of the sea, all the men were swept into the violent current. Nobody made it out alive. Some say that behind that devastating wave was the cold gaze of the seal woman.

Keep reading:

Ancient Maya had parks rich in vegetation and bodies of water in their cities, study reveals

This was the first botanical garden in America designed by Nezahualcóyotl