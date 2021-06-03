The ‘curse’ of Exatlón México: tragedies experienced by its contestants

On June 1, it was announced that Steph gomez, a former Exatlón México participant, died of covid 19.

Born in 1991, Brazilian jiu jitsu and crosfitt practitioner, Stephshe remained intubatedin a private hospital in Puebla.

It was through the official account of Exatlón that the death of the former contestant known as’Human Torch‘.

Today we say goodbye to a great woman, athlete and friend. We will always take you to a very special place. Thank you Steph for being part of our family. Fly high our dear Human Torch!

But it is not the only tragedy that has surrounded this reality, which until now has been four seasons and is already preparing one more. Even some of the fans already mention that ‘a curse’ has reached its participants.

The Zudikey Rodríguez case

Sprinter Zudikey Rodríguez was one of the most beloved participants. Despite being one of the most outstanding and most loved athletes,has not been able to reach a final.

During the second seasonhe fractured his foot, which prevented him from continuing. During this last series he had reached the semifinals, but he wanted to leave when he found out that some of his relatives were very serious due to covid 19.

Photo: FB Zudikey Rodríguez Núñez

Upon leaving the reality show, Zudikey became a candidate for the municipal presidency of Valle de Bravo. However, she was kidnapped by an armed group and released shortly after.

Pascal Nadaud

During an interview he gave to the Ventaneando program, Pascal, a former national Rugby team player, confessed that as a child he was the victim of sexual abuse by his grandmother’s partner, in addition to being abandoned by his parents.

Upon leaving the reality show, Pascal was suing for his mother, who demanded 40 percent of everything the athlete earned.

Today, unfortunately, he is in a psychiatric hospital.

Source: Excelsior