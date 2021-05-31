The curse of African shamans that persecutes Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has been one of the great protagonists of the final of the Champions League. The technician of the Manchester City lost in front of Chelsea 0-1 at Do Dragao and has now a decade without winning the top continental competition, something that the most superstitious are blaming a curse that has haunted him for years.

To know this curse you have to go back to 2017 and 2018, when Pep Guardiola coincided with Yaya Touré in the Manchester City. They already knew each other from their stage in the Barcelona, where the Ivorian coast was losing weight in the team to the detriment of Sergio Busquets. In England they met again and the relationship was not the most idyllic.

Footballer and coach had several clashes, even Yaya Touré to label as racist Pep Guardiola. The midfielder, with the passage of time, came to apologize to the coach of the Manchester City, but it is true that during the time they lived together in the Etihad there was a media war that also fueled the representative of the Ivorian coast.

«Guardiola achieved that all Africa turned against him. I am sure that many African shamans will do their best to Guardiola I did not win the Champions», He went on to say Dimitri seluk in 2018, the year in which Yaya Touré abandoned the Manchester City. «I will be a curse for Guardiola. The boomerang will return. You will see what African shamans can do, “he said.

These words from the agent Yaya Touré They caused quite a stir at the time, but were also quickly forgotten. Yes, every time Pep Guardiola is removed from the Champions League, these statements and memes come to light again. It happened last year when they fell in the quarterfinals against him Olympique de Lyon and it happened again this season after losing the final of the competition that Guardiola has not won since 2011.