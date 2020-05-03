Since Filippo Inzaghi retired from football in 2012, there have been several strikers who carried the 9 of Milan and that they have failed in a club that has not raised their heads for a long time.

1. Alexandre Pato

He was the first to carry 9 after Inzaghi in a 2012/13 season in which injuries did not let him shine. He ended up going to Corinthians a year. He barely scored 2 goals in 7 games with 9 on his back.

2. Alessandro Matri

In the 2013/14 season the 9th was this striker arrived from Juventus for 11 million euros and who had already passed through Milan. It did not go well and he was loaned to Fiorentina having scored a single goal in 18 games.

3. Fernando Torres

Only 10 games with a single goal for El Niño in the 2014/2015 season where his coach was coincidentally Filippo Inzaghi. By the beginning of 2015 he was back at Atlético.

4. Mattia Destro

He had been doing things very well in Rome and Milan took him on loan for the second half of 2014/15. He only scored 3 goals in 15 games before leaving.

5. Luiz Adriano

The Brazilian came from breaking it in Ukraine, but in Milan his powder was wet. Of those on this list, he is one of the players who played the most, but he only scored 4 goals in 33 Serie A matches before leaving for Spartak Moscow.

6. Gianluca Lapadula

His impressive records in Serie B playing for Pescara deposited him in Milan, but there he would become another 9 who could not sustain himself with the rosson shirt. 8 goals in 29 games in the 16/17 season were too little and he ended up going to Genoa.

7. André Silva

For the 2017/18 season, Milan invested nearly 40 million euros in this striker who came with a great level in Porto. In Italy he only scored 2 goals in 24 matches for Serie A and although he did better in the Europa League, it was not enough to sustain him.

8. Gonzalo Higuaín

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juventus took away his place and Pipa agreed to go out on loan to Milan. Their numbers were not entirely bad, but not enough to change the course of a lost team: 9 goals in 23 games considering all competitions.

9. Krzysztof Piątek

It seemed that the curse was ending with the Pole after a great start in his first months, but Piatek could not keep up the pace and was losing efficiency. In 2019/20 he left for Hertha Berlin.