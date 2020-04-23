The struggle for Brazilian football to collect its shards should not be restricted to the economic consequences caused by the new coronavirus. Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-RJ) recognizes that planning for this season will require strong challenges for anyone involved with the emotions of the pitch.

– The gains will certainly be different from other times, and everyone in the segment needs to understand this – he said, THROW!.

However, even in the midst of the global turmoil, the parliamentarian reiterates his confidence that Brazilian clubs have the chance to achieve a “big turnaround”. Responsible for filing the Sociedade Anónima do Futebol (SAF) project in the Senate, Pacheco points the way for a paradigm shift on the pitch and warns of the need for national competitions to become attractive in the public eye again.

– We are losing fans to the foreign market – he said.

LANCE !: What are the ways for Brazilian clubs to re-structure themselves in the face of difficult times of a pandemic?

Senator Rodrigo Pacheco: We are going through a very difficult time, one of the most challenging in recent human history. Like all other sectors, football also suffers the consequences and as a result it will have to look for alternative ways to overcome the crisis. The timetable has already been compromised. So, it is time to use creativity, technology and new means of transmission, and to seek new sources of revenue. Evidently, always taking into account the safety of athletes, all professionals involved and the public.

L !: In addition to the CBF’s help, there is also an emergency aid in which banks can help clubs from the losses caused by the new coronavirus. Is it a valid path?



Yes, several paths are being discussed, such as lottery advances, among other alternative measures. I think we need to evaluate all scenarios, in search of the best solution, to help the football segment and not to sacrifice the State.

L !: You proposed the creation of the Sociedade Anónima do Futebol (SA). What challenges do club-companies tend to deal with right now?



The Football Association’s Proposition proposes a path for clubs, following the rules of the stock market, to search for investments. And this new path will be fundamental in the resumption of post-crisis activity. It makes it possible for clubs to become a S / A. That is my proposal. Now, regardless of that, the key is that Congress approves a project that changes the paradigm of football management.

L !: After this period of pandemic and recession, how can the club-company find a way to attract investors?



It will be a difficult period for everyone, for everyone, but I believe that with the viability of the Sociedade Anónima do Futebol, the novelty will awaken an attraction in the investor, with a new market. Of course, with the club that adheres to the idea going through all the tribulations that exist in an S / A, professionalization, transparency and others.

L !: Many associations, including Serie A, were already suffering from financial problems before the new coronavirus spread across the world. Do you believe that this difficult moment is also a chance for clubs to react behind the scenes?



Certainly, it is the moment of the great turn of the game. We need a regulatory framework in Brazilian football. As everyone perceives, the current model, with very few exceptions, has already been exhausted.

L !: How to ensure that Brazilian football becomes an attractive product?



Today football is a big business, it is much more than a sport, it is a consolidated entertainment source and like any activity, Brazilian football also needs to be attractive. We are losing young fans to the foreign market. This goes through a series of factors, such as structure, security, the sale of quality products and, mainly, the quality of the game, but without losing our tradition. We don’t need to imitate European football at all. We had a great World Cup here in Brazil, full stadiums, a beautiful spectacle. Why can’t we repeat that here in local disputes?

