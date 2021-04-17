The current chip shortage and how it affects us all, explained

The trend of has increased in recent weeks. The shortage of chips has gone from leaving us some curious news for a year to become an evil that is already affecting more and more industries.

The new generations of PlayStation and Xbox were the first to convey to the public what this shortage consisted of, that the automobile industry was the first to suffer. Now, Xiaomi, Nintendo or even Apple have also seen their products affected either through delays or warning of possible increases in price.

The origin of this perfect storm has to do with the spread of the semiconductor industry itself. After brands that we all know such as Intel, Qualcomm, AMD, ARM, Nvidia – those who design the products themselves – there is an industry praised by Taiwan and South Korea and that has other key names such as TSMC, Samsung or the Dutch ASML that They are the ones that share the work of foundries, assemblers or direct manufacturers of advanced semiconductors.

The shortage is such that some analyzes such as that of the TS Lombard firm already equate it with the oil crisis of the 70s. “Taiwan and Korea are to chips what OPEC was to oil,” say Rory Green and Steven Blitz, economists at TS Lombard.

What has originally caused this crisis

It is not easy to find a single cause, because in fact there is not. But to begin with, it was clear that no one expected that in 2020 there would be a pandemic … or that it would cause many more computers and devices to be bought.

The chip shortage, which began as consumers stocked up on personal computers and other electronics during the harshest lockdown, soon after threatened to paralyze car production worldwide. GM, Ford, Honda and Fiat Chrysler have slowed vehicle production due to chip shortages.

But it is not just the automotive industry that is struggling to get enough semiconductors to make its products. AMD and Qualcomm, which sell chips to most of the major electronics technology companies, have pointed to the shortage in recent weeks.

A soaring demand in the face of a very rigid industry

It is likely that chips will continue to be scarce in the coming months, as demand continues to be greater than ever, as the CEO of Intel or TSMC has recently acknowledged in interviews. The Semiconductor Industry Association said in December that global chip sales would grow 8.4% in 2021 compared to the total of 433,000 million dollars in 2020. That is an increase of 5.1% growth between 2019 and 2020, a notable jump, given how big the absolute numbers are.

Semiconductors are in short supply due to strong demand for electronic products, but also because of the interdependence between different production chains – design in the United States and manufacturing in Asia – which has created a bottleneck between outsourced chip factories. And, to this we would have to add the effects of the United States’ trade war with China that began under former President Trump and that served as a clamp to limit Huawei.

As a result, according to this Bloomberg report, the delays are going to come yes or yes because the time from when a chip is ordered until it is received has passed from 12 weeks to 17.

Chips: the new oil?

The first wave consisted of the purchase of computers, monitors and other equipment to work or go to school remotely. Then last fall, home entertainment gadgets like game consoles, televisions, smartphones, and tablets started flying off the shelves.

PC sales increased by 4.8% in 2020, to 275 million units, with growth of more than 10% after years of decline.

Of course, all of these devices include a ton of chips: not just the central processor, which can cost tens or hundreds of dollars, but also less expensive little chips for controlling the display, or managing power, or running a 5G modem.

Electronics giants who have reported record sales say they could have been even better if there had been enough supply. Apple told analysts in its latest earnings call that it did not have enough supply of its new iPhones to meet demand. Tim Cook specifically told Reuters that “semiconductors are very tight.”

AMD CEO Lisa Su, which makes the processor that is at the heart of new consoles from Sony and Microsoft, said last month that she expects there to be shortages until the first half of the year, at least.

I design, you ride: the chipera dependency that has become a clamp

The shortage highlights a structural change in the semiconductor industry. Many of the major semiconductor companies are now ‘fables’, which means that they only design the chips and the technology they contain. Other companies, known as foundries or foundries, are responsible for manufacturing the chips.

These companies are in turn outsourced many times by TSMC in Taiwan or Samsung in South Korea.

Automakers do not compete directly with high-tech companies for the same supply of chips. Automotive chips are often based on older chip manufacturing technologies and do not need to be at the forefront. But the shortage is not just in the fastest chips, but in all.

“The problem is that even if only that 10-cent chip is missing, you can’t sell your $ 30,000 car,” Gaurav Gupta, a Gartner semiconductor analyst, told CNBC.

Now the automotive industry is realizing that it is a lower priority than electronics companies in foundries. In 2020, only 3% of TSMC’s sales came from automotive chips, compared to 48% from smartphones.

And the collateral effects of Trump’s trade war hit chips too.

Last year, the United States imposed restrictions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), China’s largest foundry, preventing it from obtaining advanced chip-making equipment and making it difficult to sell its finished products to companies with ties to the United States. In practice, this also marked the current shortage, as the company was disabled in many ways.

Some companies also decided to stockpile essential chips before the US deadline, running out of production capacity last year. For example, Huawei stockpiled critical chips before the sanctions, Bloomberg reported.

Now, it remains to be seen how much of this shortage is passed on to consumer prices. Xiaomi has been the first to clearly state that it is close to increasing its prices due to this problem.

More on this topic