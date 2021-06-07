The ‘curly’ method or how to care for curly hair

A woman with curly hair. (Photo: Delmaine Donson via .)

Having curly or wavy hair has never been easy. Neither combing nor washing without frizz. One does not wake up looking like Rihanna or Shakira after 8 hours of sound sleep, but rather like a head of lion’s hair stuck to a human body.

For some time now, the ‘curly method’ has become fashionable, a series of tips or advice to take care of curly hair and make it look the best possible while taking care of it. Outside irons that break the hair, goodbye to letting go of more hair than a pet and to that moment when the curls are not defined or smooth and the only thing left is to resort to a half-neat bun so as not to go crazy with the hairstyle.

It was the idea of ​​the American stylist Lorraine Massey, who compiled recommendations in a guide to maintain natural curls. She published the book Curly Girl The Handbook in 2011 and from there a community of people around the world began to be created who share their results and experiences on social networks with the hashtag #curlymethod or #thodcurly.

There are many variants of this practice and not everyone does it in the same way. There are those who follow the advice to the letter and those who are testing which ones they stay with as they see their hair.

But, broadly speaking, this is the best way to take care of your curly hair:

Find out what type of curl you have

Curl types (Photo: svetolk via . / iStockphoto)

The first thing you have to do is identify what type of curl your hair has. Hair is normally classified into several groups: type 1 (straight), type 2 (wavy), type 3 (curly) or type 4 (afro).

There are three different forms of wavy or type 2 hair, which are often “S” shaped, frizzy, and sometimes difficult to distinguish.

Type 3 hair usually has defined curls and the & aacu …

