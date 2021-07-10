The curious superstition of Italy

07/10/2021 at 1:40 PM CEST

.

For three weeks all the trips of the Italian team to the headquarters of their Eurocup matches began in the same way. The whole team gets on the bus, except the head of delegation Gianluca vialli. The bus leaves, travels a few meters and stops to wait for his talisman. The ritual has “worked” so far and Italy repeated it this Saturday before traveling to London to play the final of the European Championship against England.

It all started with a real mistake. On the eve of the Italy-Switzerland of the second day of the European Championship, the Italian expedition left Coverciano without Gianluca vialli and he had to return to pick up his head of delegation before going to the Olympic in Rome.

The match with Switzerland ended 3-0, with an excellent performance, and Italy, with a mixture of superstition and a desire to joke, repeated it on all the eve of their matches.

He did so before beating Wales 1-0 in Rome, beating Austria 2-1 in the round of 16 at Wembley, beating Belgium 2-1 in Munich and beating Spain on penalties in the semifinals. , again at Wembley.

This Saturday shortly before 10.30 (8.30 GMT), when the “azzurro” group got on the bus to go to the Florence airport, where a charter flight to Luton was waiting for them, the ritual was repeated.

The bus got out, traveled about ten meters and stopped. Vialli, with suitcase, suit and hat, he followed the usual script. He walked over and waved his arms as if to apologize to the group.

Then, Italy traveled to London, where this Sunday they will face England at 21.00 (19.00 GMT) at Wembley in search of the second European Championship in their history.