The curious story of the ‘naked man’ who slipped into Granada – Manchester United

Granada was preparing to live its great night by receiving in the New Los Cármenes Stadium to an entire historic European club like Manchester United. However, the result was not what they dreamed of (0-2) and, in addition, the night had an unexpected protagonist: a naked man sneaked in and began to run on the grass, until he was reduced by the police. His name is Olmo Garcia, well known in the Andalusian city for its habit of walking without clothes.

It is not the first time that it happens that a ‘spontaneous’ makes his star appearance in the middle of a sporting event, but it does not stop attracting attention. Especially this time, considering that the Granada – Manchester United It was played behind closed doors and that the individual circumvented all the controls to appear completely naked on the Los Cármenes lawn.

For the rojiblancos fans it would not be a big surprise, already familiar with him. It is about Olmo García, a well-known businessman from Granada famous for walking naked through the city of La Alhambra. “For me it is a way to claim purity, peace, to show that when you take off your clothes you are more sincere with everything that surrounds you “, explained Olmo in an interview with the Ideal of Granada a few years ago.

A custom that began in 2016, after a trip to Bahrain, Ecuador and the United States to feel “more and a better person.” «I do not think that it is wrong of the head to go naked according to a philosophy or ideals. I do not bother anyone and I think this is good for society, “he justified in the aforementioned interview.

Entrepreneur in sports nutrition

Olmo García is the owner of a large industrial warehouse dedicated to the sale of proteins and foods for athletes, since 2004. It is “a benchmark in the sports nutrition market nationwide as a manufacturer of sports supplementation products.”

#Olmo Is known in Granada pic.twitter.com/CV9rflWIGy – JACK HICKS (@ JDH94XD) April 8, 2021

elm walking through the nevada shopping center pic.twitter.com/oLPrkRP5sZ -｡ ﾟ lucía 🏹 ༉ (@luciaxamerica) March 25, 2021

However, what makes him really known in Granada is his habit of appearing in the most emblematic places completely naked. The Alhambra, the cathedral of Granada, shopping centers or even in the Sierra Nevada in the middle of winter.