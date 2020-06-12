The Seville derby with which the starting gun was fired at this end of the season leaves us a curiosity in the minutes of the meetings. Curiosity derived from the increase to 23 players who can be summoned by the teams by being able to make up to five changes during the 90 minutes of the match at three different times during it.

06/12/2020 at 11:28

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

And it turns out that the template of the minutes of the collegiate of matches is not designed to have as many substitute players in it. You can only incorporate up to eight players as possible and that initially could be on the bench of both teams. This is what happened to Mateu Lahoz when he wrote the minutes last night at Sánchez Pijuan as soon as the clash between Sevilla and Betis ended. And how do I fix it? As the Spanish International had to incorporate three of the new twelve players from the bench in the part of other observations of the referee’s report. This is how the Valencian collegiate wrote it:

5.- OTHER OBSERVATIONS OR EXTENSIONS TO THE ABOVE

Other incidents: Due to a limitation in the computer system, the following players must appear as substitutes for the local team (Real Betis Balompié SAD): Number 13, Daniel Martín Number 14, William Carvalho. Number 28, Rodrigo Sánchez Rodrigo

Other incidents: Due to a limitation in the computer system, the following players must appear as substitutes for the local team (Sevilla F.C. SAD): Number 26, José Mena Rodríguez. Number 36, Genaro Rodríguez Serrano. Number 43, Juan Luis Sánchez Velasco

What if the computer program is enabled of the arbitration minutes is to incorporate the other great novelty of the five changes that are collected in the part assigned for them in the first of the three screens where the computer system gives the collected the arbitration record of the First and Second meetings division.