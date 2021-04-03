Shane Bieber had the privilege of pitching the Opening Game for the Cleveland Indians and that confidence made him challenge Miguel Cabrera with a powerful fastball. He did not have the astuteness of the Venezuelan, who hit an unforgettable home run at Comerica Park in Detroit.

That hit came on the Aboriginals’ right-handed pitcher’s third pitch. It was a two-seam fastball that stayed high and out, perfect for Cabrera to reach out to his favorite band.

In the midst of the incessant snow fall on the Detroit Tigers’ cave, the first baseman unloaded his power to the right field of the stadium. He blew the fence and hit his 101st home run into the opposite field, a number that brings him closer to the record for the most homers of that style in the majors.

Jim Thome holds the record for that figure with 108 hits. Which places the “Ice Cream Dad” within seven hits of that naturalness to match the brand.

Cabrera also drove in two streaks and reached 1,731 career MLB career scores, one more than equaling Honus Wagner for 23rd all-time.

Each hit by the Venezuelan player could bring him closer to a new mark in what is now his nineteenth season on the Big Show.