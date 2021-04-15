The curious reason lions yawn

Yawning, a means of group surveillance

However, researchers now believe that yawning could have a different function in some animals. The scientists, who traveled to Africa to conduct the study, found that if a lion mimicked the behavior of yawning, it would soon afterward mimic another behavior. For example, if a lion yawned, it was quite likely that another lion would as well. However, if the first lion got up and walked a short distance, then the same lion that had mimicked the yawn would also get up and walk a very similar distance.

This is because, according to the researchers, yawning could be a means to boost group vigilance in animals living in a cooperative environment. Thanks to collective work, lions have more opportunities to find food, detect dangers and therefore survive in the wild.