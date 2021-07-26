The curious photo with which Peyton Reed, director of ‘Ant-Man 3’, announces the start of filming

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ was on everyone’s lips after Jonathan Majors’ debut in the Disney + series’ Loki ‘, but he had not yet begun to take his first steps. Now, from the hand of its director Peyton Reed, we already know that the shooting of the principal photography has just begun.

Reed himself has been in charge of breaking the news through his social networks, and he has done so publishing the perfect photograph to send a wink to the most fans. And it is that in the snapshot you can see the return of the ugly rabbit that already had its moment of prominence in the first installment. The stuffed animal in question is none other than the one Scott (Paul Rudd) gave Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson / Kathryn Newton in the next film) in the original ‘Ant-Man’, a doll more terrifying than comforting.

It begins.

Day One – Principal Photography #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/86RqUN3MLQ ? Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) July 26, 2021

The Quantumania Expectation

Yes, Quantumania may have just started that journey that will culminate with its incorporation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it had already been causing a few weeks to talk. And it is that Majors, an interpreter who has just joined the aforementioned UCM thanks to the series starring Tom Hiddleston, jumped to the fore long before his appearance on the small screen, and did so by joining the cast of ‘Ant-Man 3’ as Kang.

The most dangerous variant of the character that Majors embodies in ‘Loki’, The One Who Remains, was confirmed as the very bad baddie of Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, generating a torrent of theories about what we will see between now and 2023, which is when ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ arrives.