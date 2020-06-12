While the different European leagues prepare their return to the competition, the Bundesliga has played three days in which Bayern Munich has continued its majestic winning streak to distance their pursuers to seven points. In second position, but far away, was a Borussia Dortmund who lost in his own stadium this week against the Bavarians after a spectacular goal by Joshua Kimmich.

Lucien Favre has arranged the same eleven In the three games Dortmund has played since the confinement in Germany ended, a starting team in which outstanding the absence of Jadon Sancho. The English footballer, whose name sounds strong to reinforce the most powerful teams in the Premier League, has had minutes in the second half the last days, but Erling Haaland’s injury could bring him a higher figure this weekend in the meeting in front of the Paderborn.

But Sancho has become news in the last hours on social networks for the amazing tattoo that has been done on his arm and that he had not shown until now. The talented footballer had already started the year with his left arm fully tattooed, something for which he has also opted for the right. Curiously, in the area of ​​the elbow and biceps, a drawing of the Simpsons has been made, the hit cartoon series that has garnered worldwide following since its premiere in 1989, long before Sancho was born.

The player now has a drawing in which they appear Homer and Marge dancing, Bart with his characteristic slingshot, and next to Lisa and Maggie. Above dark eyes, and on the forearm an ace, the face of a woman that ends in his wrist, Spiderman and Sonic.

A tattoo dedicated to his deceased brother

In addition to these amazing tattoos, Jadon Sancho has another in his left arm loaded with emotion and as a tribute to his deceased brother when he was a baby and the player was only five years old. In an interview for FourFourTwo, the star revealed that he was his inspiration and that he wanted him to always be proud of him, so he carried a poem he wrote alongside several doves and a memory to heaven.

“You and I will be together, you made us happy, you gave us joy, you are a very special baby. I couldn’t wait for you to grow up and teach you soccer and win the cup. But you’re gone What I can do? Little brother, we love you, “reads the text.