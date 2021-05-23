The curious law that explains why there are employees whose only function seems to be to call useless meetings

“The work expands to fill the time available for completion.”

So Cyril Northcote Parkinson wrote in a humorous and paradoxical essay for The Economist magazine in 1955, probably without anticipating that she would be repeatedly quoted by frustrated people around the world.

It resonated because it “captures something that you can instantly recognize as true,” says Phil Coggan, The Economist’s columnist on management and labor.

“We put things off and we all try to drag things out if we don’t have anything else to do in the day.”

The phrase became known as the “LHey Parkinson“ And, just as Boyle’s law explains how gas propagates until it occupies space, it talks about how work expands to fill time.

According to the creator himself, “it is a fundamental law of the bureaucracy.”

“It is a law of nature, of course: I did not invent it, I discovered it. And it has a series of important corollaries, ”he said.

And those are, for Coggan, the most interesting thing about the essay.

Many to do little

After the two paragraphs in which he explains the basic idea that we stretch our task to fill the time available, “most (of the text) is about bureaucracy and how officials like to appoint other officials to work for they”.

Work creates work, to cope with that new job you employ subordinates, which creates more work …

In the end, the job is infested with employees tasked with getting the job done, they are not actually doing any work.



Getty ImagesThe pyramids of organizations begin to generate layers that have no other purpose than to introduce hierarchies, that help promote employees to please them and keep them motivated.

It is bureaucracy without creativity.

Coggan admires Parkinson’s succinct observation about how added work capacity far outstrips demand.

“It has a wonderful explanation of why that happens.: You do not employ a single subordinate because he can become your rival, so you name two or three, so that they compete with each other and not with you.

“Then you spend a lot of time instructing them on the work they have to do, and reviewing it after they have done it.

“I was briefly a civil servant before I was a journalist, and what happened was that you wrote a memorandum that went to the next level and then to the one above, and eventually to three other superiors.

“In the end, something would be produced that was almost unrelated to the initial one. But that created work for many and justified their positions and their higher salaries.

“That’s the wonderful way Parkinson explained why bureaucracy tends to multiply.”

Shall we have a meeting?



Getty Images Another meeting?… Nooooo!

Parkinson was a naval historian, but his succinct and entertaining summary of human behavior made him a famous commentator on organizational structures, and he made a career as a corporate speaker.

And although we are talking about structures that grew with increasingly complicated internal relationships 70 years ago, many argue that today such problems still exist: that many workplaces remain like a living organism that grows and reproduces.

“Something similar happens today, of course, with the meetings,” says Coggan.

“When I started being a columnist, I invented a law that says 80% of the time of 80% of the people in meetings is wasted and I think that is a pretty general rule.

“Most of the meeting attendees are there, folding their arms or looking at their phones, waiting for the meetings to end.”

One rule that perhaps should exist is that another should not be called until it is proven that something tangible has occurred since the previous meeting.

“But they would still probably call a pre-meeting to discuss what will be discussed at that next meeting!”

The coefficient of inefficiency

Like so many, mathematical physicist Peter Kilmek also doesn’t like wasting his time in meetings.

He is a member of the Vienna Center for Complexity Sciences and, among other achievements, was the first to demonstrate mathematically that governments are destined to become ineffective over time.

But a few years ago, after his employer, the Vienna Medical University, did a restructuring, he found that the time he had to spend on committees and other administrative tasks increased fivefold.

“We went from being a group of between five and 10 people to being a department of 80, and we thought we were going to be more productive. But the opposite happened: we were increasingly burdened by bureaucratic work, which is what we wanted to avoid.



Getty ImagesIf you have to make a decision, it is best not to involve too many people.

“Being researchers, it made us curious.”

By chance, he had read a Parkinson’s book and wanted to turn the law and some of its corollaries into a mathematical model that could be tested, in particular something he called the “coefficient of inefficiency.”

And after analyzing cabinets around the world, he concluded that 20 was the magic number, the number of members that separated effective decision-making bodies from those that were not.

Kilmek’s team, using an information flow network-based model, confirmed the discovery.

The mathematical model has served to avoid useless bureaucratic growth and to advise, with the backing of science, that “if you have an important decision to make, don’t include too many people“.

Quarantined bureaucracy

But is Parkinson’s Law still valid in this age when many of us work at home?

Coggan argues that before the pandemic much of our behavior was driven by the fact that in any organization there was a boss watching.



Getty ImagesThere are people who take advantage of not having to pretend to be busy.

“We know we have to show our boss that we are busy, so we have developed strategies over the years – like looking at documents, making phone calls, etc. – to fill the time.

“But in quarantine we stop being observed directly by the boss and I think that has divided people into two groups.

“The loafers they can be efficient and get tasks done as quickly as possible, so that the rest of the time is truly leisure, without having to pretend that they are working.

“For them, the law now is: ‘work shrinks to fill the shortest time required.’

“But there is another group, which I call the stakhanovites (people from the former Soviet Union who were exceptionally hard-working and productive), who are anxious as they are concerned that they appear to be lazing around at home

“For them, the barriers between the office and their home were dissolved, so that they even work more than before.

“For them, ‘work expands to fill all hours.”

Zooooom

Meanwhile, bosses have had to find ways to get noticed.



Getty Images The bosses were left without an audience to see them be.

“Managers also have to prove their worth. When you are in a conventional office, they wander, they come and chat and so on. It is more difficult to do that when people are working from home, so Zoom is ideal for this purpose, ”says the columnist.

“I’ve talked to a lot of managers and they say they spend their days in Zoom meetings.”

So for managers, that tool has expanded to fill the time available.

Parkinson was not an activist, he wrote a joke that – like all good jokes – was based on a truth that becomes more true as the bureaucracy grows.

To the the institutions seemed funny to him. If you work in one, it is better that you find them funny or you run the risk of losing your sanity, or even your job, if you discover that it is one of those created for someone else to be in charge of supervising you, justifying the work of another to whom They got promoted, because their boss wanted a higher salary and …

