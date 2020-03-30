Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has revealed to a Polish medium the curious way in which Cristiano Ronaldo He apologized to all his Italian teammates when he saw the red card on his debut in the Champions League against Valencia at Mestalla. The Portuguese striker gave each of his teammates a Mac.

Cristiano Ronaldo He landed at Juventus Turin in the summer of 2018, a move that was the real bomb of the summer. The Italian team focused all their efforts on taking the Real Madrid striker with the dream that he would be key in achieving the much-desired Champions League, a trophy that has resisted them for more than 20 years. However, the debut of the 7 bianconero in his star competition with the bianconera shirt was far from the dream.

Not even half an hour had elapsed from the meeting between Valencia and Juventus, in the first match of the group stage of the Champions League 18/19 when The Portuguese saw the red for pulling the defender Jeison Murillo’s hair. Tears left the field of play, fruit of frustration and anger, upset by the referee’s decision.

A punishment that took him to accept “one or two months,” as his partner Wojciech Szczesny revealed to the Polish media Prosto. The goalkeeper has related to the indicated media that the Portuguese, as Massimiliano Allegri’s method of punishment and to mend his mistake, gave each of the Juventus players a Mac computer to apologize for the attitude that the red cost him.

The Portuguese is not the only one who has had to give gifts to his teammates as punishment, but the goalkeeper himself also had to give each player a pair of headphones for being late for training.