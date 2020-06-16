Alexa Dellanos: The curious facts you have to know about the daughter of Myrka Dellanos | INSTAGRAM

Alexa Dellanos is quite popular, both for being the daughter of the presenter Myrka Dellanos, and for being a daring model and super liked on social networks, because thanks to her photo shoots she got a wide audience on Instagram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

This time we rescued some curious data that you have to know about the famous one and that will blow your head, because not everyone knows so much about it.

The first and perhaps one very evident, is that it is based on The Kardashians, because its style, the poses, even the makeup and costumes that it uses are similar, in fact it has physical similarities, such as its lips.

You may also be interested: Demi Rose: A men’s magazine shows her delicious breakfast in a daring photo

He injects his lips and face, in fact he has shared a video with this procedure, because facial filler is something he enjoys, he even said: « I love it, try it and then tell me », inviting his fans to try.

Another fact is that she has been vegan for a year, something she revealed a few months ago: « Of course I can enjoy delicious meals without consuming animal products », since there are all kinds of foods of this style.

Read also: Yanet García: fans claim that she has implants and her charms are not natural

Another fact is that she has participated as an actress and model, since she has collaborated with famous Boutiques, both in Miami and elsewhere, as well as her participation in programs such as Telemundo and Televisa Deportes, as she enjoys these activities.

Another is that he revealed that black is his favorite color is black, having many cushions of this color. Another is that he used to paint blonde hair and sometimes uses extensions. Her eyes are honey-colored and stand out a lot in her daring snapshots.

He loves his mother too much, since he has said on several occasions that he is her everything. Lastly, he revealed that he uses products for artificial tanning, as well as that he usually goes to tanning beds.

Now you already know a few more things about the young woman and if you are one of her loyal fans, we recommend you keep an eye on our publications about her, because we are on the lookout so that you do not miss any detail.