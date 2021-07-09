The curious fact of the alternation of semifinalists in the last Grand Slams

Much is said about the proliferation of different tennis players in the last rounds during each major tournament in women’s tennis, but perhaps something that most have not noticed is that in the last four Grand Slams, there have been a total of 10 different semi-finalists . Just Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal They have repeated in this position, while the rest of the players found their opportunity to get into the penultimate round, but they did not repeat that result in any of the other three major tournaments of recent times.
Singles semis, last 4 Grand Slams
16 slots, 10 different men
2020 French Open
Djokovic-Tsitsipas
Nadal-Schwartzman
2021 Australian Open
Djokovic-Karatsev
Medvedev-Tsitsipas
2021 French Open
Djokovic-Nadal
Tsitsipas-Zverev
2021 Wimbledon
Berrettini-Hurkacz
Djokovic-Shapovalov pic.twitter.com/l423glLaa5
