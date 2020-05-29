Price changes have become more frequent in products as has the consistency of those prices. due to the growth of internet retailers, which would affect inflation and wages. Something that is known as the “Amazon effect” and was described like this, in a recent article presented at the annual conference of central bankers, by Alberto F. Cavallo, the son of former Minister Domingo Cavallo.

“Over the past 10 years, competition on the internet has increased the frequency of price changes and the degree of uniform pricing in all sectors,” said Alberto Cavallo, associate professor at the Harvard Business School, who analyzed how so-called multi-channel retailers – those with physical and online stores like Walmart – have reacted to the growth of Amazon.com

Algorithmic pricing technologies are widespread across both types of retailers, and the transparency of the internet has also reduced price disparities, he said in the paper presented at the annual central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is one of the attendees.

Some Fed officials have raised the possibility that relatively low levels of inflation in the United States in recent years, amid a strong economy, may be due to the ability of companies like Amazon to control overall prices.

