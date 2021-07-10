the curious circular economy business initiative

07/10/2021 at 3:30 PM CEST

“Before being a table, I was a bottle & rdquor;. Recycle plastic containers to make tables, chairs and benches. It is the objective of the circular economy initiative promoted by the Baleària shipping company, one of the leading companies in Spain in maritime passenger transport, and the Galician mineral water firm Cabreiroá.

The two companies have already recycled more than 7,000 kilograms of plastic to create tables, chairs and benches. destined for the exterior terraces of some ships of the shipping company, like the “Abel Matutes & rdquor; and more recently the “Martín i Soler & rdquor ;, which also sail on natural gas, a cleaner fuel.

The use of this recycled material with a wood look is prepared to withstand 30 years, and has also meant to stop emitting 13,700 kilos of CO2, according to data from Ecoembes.

The Hijos de Rivera company, owner of the Cabreiroá brand, provides Baleària with bottles of water to consume on board. Once the containers are used, a specialized supplier recycles them and transforms them into furniture.

Baleària and Cabreiroá have promoted this joint circular economy initiative by sharing common values ​​in their commitment to sustainability. Both firms have become a fundamental axis of their strategy, placing themselves at the forefront of their respective sectors for their efforts to be more eco-efficient and generate a positive impact on its environment.

This project is an example of collaboration between two committed brands that have joined forces to take an important step forward in terms of circularity and environmental awareness.

Hipólito Rodríguez, Director of On-Board Services of the Denia shipping company, explains: “The initial experience with the ‘Abel Matutes’ ferry encouraged us to extend it to other ships, as it fits very well with our values ​​and commitment to the environment & rdquor; .

Emiliano Barelli, Industrial Director of Waters and Environmental Sustainability of Hijos de Rivera SAU, points out that “ecodesign concepts are used for the development of the packaging of our products, which has allowed us to recycle and reuse their materials in a circular way in this initiative between Baleària and Cabreiroá & rdquor ;.

A new, more sustainable business model

The Cabreiroá spring has implemented a new, more sustainable and responsible business model for years. To do this, it has gradually transformed its organization towards the circular economy. It has done so by focusing all its efforts on finding the best tools to gain efficiency, improve the circularity of its packaging and reduce the environmental footprint of its activity.

His project “Origen & rdquor; is a firm commitment to sustainability that reaffirms the focus of your business towards the objective of generating a positive impact on its environment with measures such as the carbon neutrality of its facilities.

Also with your commitment that 100% of Cabreiroá’s packaging will be eco-packaging before the end of the year, positioning itself as the brand with the greatest variety of sustainable and circular formats on the market.

In addition, the Galician company has announced important agreements with renowned environmental NGOs such as SEO Birdlife and WWF in the field of cleaning the natural environment and reforestation.

Baleària is a leader in the transport of passengers, vehicles and goods in connections with the Balearic Islands. It is also the only shipping company that has inter-island routes on the four islands of the archipelago.

The company also operates in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, and links the Canary Islands with the Peninsula. Internationally, it offers services in North Africa (Morocco and Algeria) and connects the United States with the Bahamas.

Social responsibility and economic profitability

Baleària’s commitment to clean energy and the circular economy responds to criteria of social responsibility and economic profitability. Thus, the shipping company, which is a pioneer in the use of natural gas, works to achieve the goal of zero emissions through renewable energy projects, such as hydrogen and renewable gas.

The shipping company has an investment plan of 380 million euros in a fleet of nine natural gas ferries, a fuel that reduces emissions to the atmosphere.

According to a Greenpeace report, the growing production of plastics and their use threaten to pollute every corner of the planet, especially the seas, the final destination of many of them, where they seriously harm the health of aquatic ecosystems and the survival of the species that make them populate.

They can be found on beaches, rocks, floating in water, and even in the deepest areas. From the Arctic to Antarctica, in populated areas and on uninhabited islands. Every year, the seas and oceans receive up to 12 million tons of garbage.

The world situation is dramatic, even more so considering that the production of plastics continues to increase, reaching 380 million tons around the world in 2015.

Plastic, enemy number one of seas and oceans

These amounts, its easy dispersion and its slow degradation process make plastic the number one enemy of seas and oceans. Its use is a problem associated with the modes of consumption, since most are used for single-use containers. Spain is the fifth largest plastics producer in the EU.

Particularly harmful are microplastics, fragments smaller than 5 millimeters, which can arise from the breakage of large pieces or have been manufactured directly in this way, as is the case of the microspheres present in hygiene and cleaning products such as scrubs, toothpastes or detergents. .

It is estimated that each 100-milliliter bottle can contain between 130,000 and 2.8 million of these tiny plastic balls that reach the sea through the drain, because their small size means that they are not trapped by the filters of the treatment plants.

Recent studies have observed that marine animals are ingesting these microplastics, which is causing gastrointestinal blockages and alterations in their feeding and reproduction patterns. But the problem does not stop there: there is evidence that they are transferred along the food chain and reach humans.

And there is more, because both microplastics and macroplastics have enormous economic and social impacts. The garbage accumulated on the beaches directly affects a tourism sector dependent on the good health of the coastline and the marine environment, while the necessary clean-up work causes huge outlays of public money.

Greenpeace report on plastics: https://es.greenpeace.org/es/trabagamos-en/consumismo/plasticos/

