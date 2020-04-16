Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray are two of the confirmed players who will participate in the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, a charity tournament to raise funds for tennis players who are facing the coronavirus in greatest difficulties, but also to reduce the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a fund of 50,000 euros. The Spanish and Scottish tennis players have ahead a nice challenge to reconquer Madrid and that only Roger Federer, if he participated, could overcome it.

Yes there are A chameleon tournament on the circuit is the Mutua Madrid Open. In its almost 20 years of history, the Madrid tournament has been played in two different venues and with different surface. Now, due to the impossibility of being held next May due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the tournament have chosen to create the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro in which tennis players – men and women – will play the tournament virtually for charitable purposes.

So much Rafael Nadal as Andy Murray They are on the list of confirmed participants and both have an added challenge ahead of the primary objective of contributing their bit in the fight against the coronavirus. Both Manacor and Dumblane’s can boast of having conquered the Spanish capital at the Madrid Arena and at the Caja Mágica (Nadal did it in 2005 on fast track and in 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017 on clay and Murray in 2008 on track and in 2015 on clay). Now, if someone were to proclaim themselves champion at the Mutua Madrid Virtual Pro, in addition to the satisfaction of donating the prize, they would somehow extend their idyll with Madrid.

Only Federer could overcome them

The other tennis player who can also boast of having conquered the title in Madrid on its different surfaces is Roger Federer. In the case of the tennis player from Basel, he also has the addition that one of his conquests in the Caja Mágica took place the year he played on blue earth. So the Swiss has won on fast track (2006), clay (2009) and blue earth (2012).

At the moment it does not appear on the list of players participating in the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro- the cast of players is gradually unveiling itself-, but to participate would aspire to further extend its adaptation to Madrid. Many years ago, Federer confessed to being a great lover of tennis video games and in the Spanish capital he declared: “I should choose Nadal to play the game console at Roland Garros. Yes, it should, ”said the Swiss in 2007, who instead chose himself to play Wimbledon.