the curious case of the “invisible” ship

Loki (Kate Herron, 2021) has distinguished himself by making references to the cinematographic and graphic universe of Marvel. But its dimension is not limited only to those areas. The series, which can be seen through Disney Plus, has also answered more than one mystery of humanity, such as the Philadelphia Experiment.

He has done it in his own way, attributing those mysteries and curiosities of history to Loki’s work and trick. As if, in the absence of an official version, the possible conclusions made from fiction were valid. The first of the mysteries Loki dealt with was the disappearance of DB Cooper, who hijacked a plane and escaped.

The second was the reference to the Mystery of Pompeii. It occurred 79 years AD, following the eruption of a volcano. The settlers were petrified without there being a logical or scientific reason to justify it. The third curious episode Loki has referred to involves an “invisible” warship.

The Philadelphia Experiment and the Fate of the USS Eldridge

Supposedly, the Philadelphia Experiment referred to in Loki took place on October 28, 1943 and involved Morris K. Jessup, an American ufologist. The experiment consisted of electronically disappearing the USS Eldridge 173, in the context of the Second World War. Their goal was simple and important: to make the enemy, the Nazis, unable to monitor American movements through their satellites or other devices. This idea came from another initiative, the Rainbow Project.

Thus, the Americans could attack the German submarines. Legend has it that the USS Eldridge 173 was one of the warships involved in the alleged project. What happened? The ship disappeared and appeared 600 kilometers away from the original point where it was. He did so in the port of Norfolk, Virginia, and the explanation given in connection with the transfer was that he had been teleported. There are even those who say that the marks on the water disappeared.

Seen that way, it makes sense that it has been referred to in Loki, the series being a tale of missing persons and versions. According to National Geographic, a first test took place on July 22, 1943. Through technology and science, those involved had managed to cover the warship with a kind of mist. However, according to legend, this caused mental disturbances in the crew. During the second test, the side effects would have been greater.

The reference in ‘Loki’

This mystery was discarded by different specialists. They even developed a book called The Philadelphia Experiment: Project Invisibility (1979), written by William Moore and Charles Berlitz. In the, They explain that such a possibility, that of disappearing and teleporting a warship, lacked logic. At that point, it was already known about an alleged Carl Allen, who would have contacted Morris K. Jessup to invite him to witness the maneuver.

The adapted story in Loki took shape to involve various theories, from longitudinal and transverse waves to electromagnetic waves, passing through electric, magnetic and gravitational waves. To this version is added another, based on the use of alien technology to make it disappear. Very rare.

Relying on all that microcosm of fallacies and fantasy, Loki offered his proposed answer to the supposed mystery. It did so by moving the warship into the void where the Time Variance Authority commands all variants. USS Eldridge 173 appeared in front of Alioth and attempted to confront him without success. It disappeared again. USS Eldridge 173 was named after John Eldridge, Jr. for his performance during the invasion of the Solomon Islands.

