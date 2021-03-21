The curious case of the ‘Crabhouse’ app that looks too much like ‘Clubhouse’

Club House It has made us forget about needing a perfect video or photo to have a presence on networks. Based only on audio, the social network currently available for iOS, has attracted the attention of millions of followers and others who want to imitate it. Thus, the plans of several apps to launch a similar function are already known, but one in particular has attracted attention, although, not for the reasons we imagine.

As shared by Japan Today the ‘Crabhouse’ app is too similar to Clubhouse in pronunciation. For this reason, Apple has asked you to change your name to another that does not cause confusion among users.

Interestingly, besides the name ‘Crabhouse’ and Clubhouse they do not share any other similarities. ‘Crabhouse’ is a free app that provides bite-size information about crabs. Gai, the app’s developer, recently shared on Twitter that his latest update was rejected by the App Store, and Apple said its app’s name was too similar to Clubhouse.

In Japanese, the pronunciation of the letters “l” and “r” are largely interchangeable, as are the English vowels “a” and “u” in many cases. “Crab” and “club” is one of those cases. Until the request was resolved, Apple did not ban ‘Crabhouse’ entirely. But, he refused to allow Gai to update him, unless he did so with a revised name.

After the warning, the developer has decided to change the name of the application to «Crabhome» for iOS, although the Android version name remains unchanged on Google Play.