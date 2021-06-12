The curious case of the Catacoras or how Fujimori denounces fraud where there is none

Keiko Fujimori, candidate for the presidency of Peru. (Photo: Leonardo Fernandez via .)

With more than 99% of the tally sheets, Pedro Castillo leads Keiko Fujimori by just 70,000 votes in the official count of the second round of elections in Peru, held last Sunday. From 24 hours after the elections, the right-wing candidate Fujimori, seeing that she was staying for the third time at the gates of the presidency, sowed suspicion of a possible “systemic fraud” in the voting.

In the following days, Fujimori and his party, Fuerza Popular, have continued to insist on the idea of ​​fraud, despite the fact that the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), the Organization of American States (OAS), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (UNIORE) and the Transparency Civil Association have denied these accusations.

Now, Fujimori has asked the National Board of Elections (JNE) to annul some 200,000 votes from mainly southern regions, where Castillo has swept. The daughter of the autocrat Alberto Fujimori alleges alleged “table fraud” in which, according to her, the members of the electoral table had colluded so that the vast majority of the votes went to Castillo’s party, Peru Libre.

One of the most striking cases that Fujimori denounces – and which has already been denied – occurred in the Totorani town of the Ácora district, in the Puno region.

Point where the Ácora district is located, in Puno. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS)

In this place near Lake Titicaca, the members who formed the polling station shared a surname (Catacora), and in the opinion of Fuerza Popular, this means that they were related to each other and that Peru Libre had infiltrated them in an “evident attempt at fraud”. urging them to arrive early at the polling station to occupy the table.

197 votes for Castillo and 1 for Fujimori

