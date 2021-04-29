The curious butterfly that has a number 88 on its wings



It is not something that is the product of some evil or laboratory experiment.

Photo: Joseph M. Lacy / Pexels

Thomas Marent, wildlife photographer, captured images of ua butterfly with unusual markings on the wings that seemed to draw the number 88, when he was in the Río Claro Nature Reserve, in Antioquia, Colombia.

This spectacular butterfly is not a genetically modified specimen in a laboratory. Nor is he a victim of an act of vandalism or abuse. It is about the popularly known as ’88 butterfly’, a fantastic creation of nature; a genetic coincidence for which he has this number “tattooed” on his wings that has always fascinated photographers and entomologists.

Diaethria anna is a species native to the humid tropical forests of Mexico and northern Argentina, which has rarely been found in southern Texas and in Colombia.

The lucky Thomas was able to capture close-up images of a specimen of this curious butterfly in which the silhouette of the number 88 that is drawn on its wings can be seen in great detail.

The ‘butterfly88’ is not very large, it measures about 30 millimeters, and in many countries this insect is a symbol of good fortune.

Another curiosity related to this insect is that very rarely the vagaries of nature can change one of the numbers, drawing a number 89.

