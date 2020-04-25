Margot Robbie.

Celebrities have many stories to tell, their curious work makes them partakers of curious and fun experiences that they have stored throughout their years of work. Some have to do with other celebrities and this makes them very entertaining. Today we leave you some of them.

1. Bradley Cooper received a scolding from Robert de Niro

When Bradley Cooper had to work with Robert De Niro In the movie No Limits, the actor from A Star Is Born asked him to humiliate him. This so that it could give a better performance. After a scolding in which he destroyed his job (and which was a performance) Cooper got an excellent role.

2. Brad Pitt is almost hit by Mike Tyson

The actor Brad Pitt lived a great scare after the former boxer Mike Tyson will meet him with his ex-wife. This happened a few years ago and according to Tyson, the actor “implored him not to hit him.”

3. Jennifer Lawrence did not stop lying

The young actress from The Hunger Games says that when she was younger she was a pathological liar Well, there was a time when he made things up “just to beat someone else.”

4. Margot Robbie did not recognize royalty

The actress Margot Robbie he recognized in an interview that when he met the prince Harry did not recognize him immediately. In fact she thought it was the singer Ed Sheeran and all night he thought he was the musician with whom he lived.

