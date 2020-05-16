The return of the Bundesliga after 66 days of pause for the coronavirus will present this Saturday a series of curiosities such as the fact that the coaches will wear face masks or that in each stadium there will be no more than ten journalists.

05/15/2020

Act at 16:43

CEST

SPORT.es

The coaches, according to the plan of the German Football League (DFL), may, however, remove the mask when they want to shout instructions to their players.

The traditional handshakes between the captains will be suppressed as well as the joint departure of the two starting teams on the field.

Players who are on the bench must keep a distance of 1.5 meters between them for which it is possible that some will move to the rostrum so that there is enough space.

As for coverage, obviously there will be no mixed zone – where statements are usually taken from players after games – and press conferences will be virtual. Press rooms in stadiums will not be available. There will only be four ball collectors per match with a minimum age of 16 years and who must wear masks and disinfect your hands continuously. The balls must also be disinfected before the game and during the ninety minutes.

