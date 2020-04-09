The most complex thing in this quarantine is knowing how to dose the time to occupy it in such a way that there are no potholes that generate boredom. Also, it is a good time to find a way to do that which, due to lack of time, was not done and which is now useful as an escape. Throughout these days, the famous contributed their grain of sand, they show their houses, what they do every day to escape the yawn and others.

Whoever does not miss the moment, beyond continuing to work, is Marcela Tinayre. The driver joined the people who chose to dedicate their free time to order, organization of the home and the kitchen. He said that he feels good and that he does not suffer for not being able to leave. “I have not gone out. I am very happy to be at home, I have ordered, I have collected things to donate, I have cleaned the library, I take care of my hair, I cook a lot. In short, I have done things that I knew I had to do at some point, but that I didn’t do for lack of time, ”he told LAM.

In this reorganization that he carried out, in putting everything in its place, he maintained that he found things that he did not know were in the house and that he even believed lost: “frames (Gastaldi) was accumulator; I kept magazines with our photos, where hardly a very small photo appeared. I took advantage and made photo frames with magazine cover photos of Juanita and I even found the ultrasounds of Rocco“He said.

Naming the son he had with Gastaldi, he took the opportunity to tell about the relationship in full isolation with a teenager who this year began to take his first steps in college. He stated that they get along well, that there are not too many frictions, and he detailed what he does: “He entertains himself with games, plays online from 12 at night until 4 or 5 in the morning, and in the morning he has virtual classes at the faculty”, Held.

On the other hand, he spoke of the labor part and how it is to do Las Rubias, the program that is carried out by the signal of NetTV, from home, via Skype. She stated that she is comfortable with this way of going on the air and not losing connectivity with her most loyal audience. He confided that a kind of television studio was set up on his desk, the favorite place in his house, and from there it airs every afternoon.

Of course, and how could it be otherwise, he did not leave his mother out of the anecdotes, Mirtha Legrand. With so many years of television, always being in even the smallest details, he could not stay out of the cycle that Marcela carries out. “On this new television that we are making, Mom, of course, she looks at me every afternoon … she calls me and says:‘ Tell the director to take a close-up of you, ’” he laughed.

As for how the diva of lunches is going through this period, far from her programs because she is part of the irrigation population (her granddaughter Juana Viale is the one who is in charge of having lunch with Mirtha Legrand and La noche de Mirtha), Tinayre said that she is in good spirits, but that she misses doing her shows: “I talk to her every day. Okay, it misses us all. She is very careful. She is re aware of what is happening, but she is very anxious and worried about all this that is happening. ”