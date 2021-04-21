The curiosities of Ivashka, Nadal’s rival, go through the bathroom

Belarusian Ilya Ivahska, 27 years old and 111 of the world, knows well the ins and outs of RCT Barcelona-1899. He is not a tennis player at the club, but he does visit it with some frequency, especially when it is cold and it is hard court season. The pupil of the former Cuenca player and now a coach Jose Checa request time to train on the facility’s only indoor tennis court, with a GreenSet surface, exactly the same as that used in the ATP Finals. He prefers to play fast, where he closed last season winning 13 of his last 14 games. Streak that gave him two ATP Challengers titles.

In his second participation in Godó, he earned a place in the previous one. It came rolled since it was planted in quarters of Marbella beating Pedro Martínez and Alejandro Davidovich, before falling with Jaume Munar.

He spent years in the academy 4Slam Tennis de Gavà, with Galo Blanco and Fernando Vicente at the helm and where he met José Checa. Enter his experiences in the circuit, the strange circumstance of having lost a game when delaying an urgent visit to the bathroom after receiving medical attention.

The chair umpire said that he had exceeded the time and then applied the three penalties contemplated: from the warning to the loss of a point and the delivery of the game. It happened during the second leg of the ATP of Saint Peterburg 2020 against Adrian mannarino. Enraged, he won three consecutive games and ended up closing the victory.