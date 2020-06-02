To avoid looting and vandalism from today until Sunday, the curfew in New York will begin earlier, at 8 p.m.

Last night’s looting and wrecking in New York began before twilight, and when the announced curfew began at 11 p.m. the streets were already a war zone, leaving some 700 detainees and dozens of looted shops and smashed showcases.

Miami Mundo /eldiariony.com

To avoid another similar situation, from today until Sunday, the curfew will begin earlier, at 8 p.m., Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last night on Twitter, although Governor Andrew Cuomo was the one who gave the initial order to empty the streets on Monday from 11 p.m. at 5 a.m.

The final hour, 5 a.m., is still in effect for now.

“We support peaceful protest in this city, but now is the time to go home. Some people are out tonight not to protest but to destroy property and hurt others, and those people are being arrested. Their actions are unacceptable and we will not allow them in our city, ”said de Blasio last night.

Even before it was announced that the curfew would start earlier today, NYPD had extended its officers’ shifts to 12 hours in response to “wartime”, New York Post highlighted.

According to the schedule announced early yesterday an internal memorandum, as of Tuesday some police officers are working from 5 a.m. at 5 p.m. and others in reverse.

The order is a sign that NYPD needs “everyone and everyone,” and it is “A measure reserved for catastrophes throughout the city”, an anonymous police source commented.

It is unclear if the new regulations have a deadline or if an officer will be exempt from them.

The curfew also generates the earliest closing of supermarkets, including many bogedas operating 24 hours in popular neighborhoods. The only exceptions to being on the street are the so-called essential workers in the health, public transport, fire, press and security sectors.

Further, the subway maintains its usual pandemic shutdown from 1 to 5 am; and the buses They remain active 24 hours a day to attend to “essential workers”, although less frequently at night, MTA reported yesterday.