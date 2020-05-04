The medical community says that they have just discovered an antibody that can attack the infection caused by COVID-19.

The antibody, known as 47D11, directly attacks the “spike protein” of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Through animal testing, 47D11 was shown to prevent the COVID-19 virus from “latching” on to cells in the body, so the virus cannot insert its genetic material.

The scientific community believes that this antibody could effectively neutralize SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Thus, this small advance offers hope to people who suffer from COVID-19 worldwide and who to date have claimed the lives of just over 3.5 million people.

Are we ready to test the aantibody in humans?

According to the researchers, the next step is to inject the antibody into humans, hoping that the course of infection is altered, or even that it can protect an uninfected person exposed to COVID-19.

Until now, the research team reported that although this type of antibody protects us against SARS 2003 (SARS-CoV-1), it could also be effective in treating SARS-CoV-2, since they are from the same family of coronavirus.

“This research builds on work that our groups have done in the past on antibodies to SARS-CoV that emerged in 2002/2003.”

This was stated by the main co-author of the research, Professor Berend-Jan Bosch, from the University of Utrecht.

Furthermore, Dr. Bosch added that the ability of the antibody to neutralize both strains of SARS-CoV also gives us hope that diseases caused by future emerging coronaviruses can be mitigated.

Although this research gives us hope, scientists caution that the antibody must be studied in depth:

“While this is interesting research, injecting people with antibodies is not without risk and would need to undergo appropriate clinical trials.”

The trial results have already been published online in Nature Communications.

