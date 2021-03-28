The Cupra Tavascan becomes a reality and will arrive in 2024

Matter of imagining

We have very little certainty about the Tavascan. One of them is that it will not be manufactured in Martorell even though its full development will take place in Barcelona, ​​specifically the plant’s R&D team. This SUV coupé, named after a town in the Pyrenees, will be built on the MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group, an architecture that ventures us a homologated autonomy of more than 500 kilometers and powers above 300 hp.

The video filtered by the firm lets us see certain aesthetic winks that remind us of the Formentor, but it is even more Cupra. The marked lines of his silhouette, with special mention of the lateral blisters that raise the waist to the optical groups later. Headlights that follow the style marked by current models but with a sharp size and with the Illuminated Cupra logo in the center of the coupe hatchback, a detail that we will see if it reaches production.

Inside, the minimalism and the large central screen stand out, positioned horizontally and not vertically, as happens with some of its rivals such as the Mach-E or Model Y. The sports steering wheel with satellite controls is a kind of promise: the Tavascan will have claw. For now they show us a cabin for four people, with individual seats and noble and highly technological materials. We will see its evolution over the months.